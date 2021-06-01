AMA All-Star Flat Track Motorcycle Racing Coming To Terre Haute Action Track Saturday

Saturday, June 5th will mark the return of the AMA All-Star National Flat Track Tour at the Terre Haute Action Track in Terre Haute, IN. The track, located at the Wabash Valley Fairgrounds, is excited to see the return of the Flat Track Series for another exciting night of racing at the legendary track.

Some extremely competitive riders will put their skills to the test at one of the world's most renowned dirt tracks. The event will mark the third race of the season for the AMA All-Stars who have had extremely great races this season and are looking to continue the trend this Saturday.

At the track, pits will open at 2:00, grandstands at 4:00 when practice begins, and racing will take the green at 7:00. Grandstand pricing is just $15, infield $10, and kids 11 and under will be free. Tickets will be available at the gate on race day.

More information about this exciting event is available at www.terrehauteactiontrack.net.

Terre Haute PR