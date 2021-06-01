Drive Your Car Around AMS and Help Local Kids at ‘Laps for Dad’

Speedway Children’s Charities Atlanta is giving you a chance to give dad a Father’s Day gift he’ll never forget while helping local kids in need.

Atlanta Motor Speedway’s famous 1.54-mile oval will host “Laps for Dad” on Friday, June 18th. The event provides an opportunity for anyone to take their personal vehicle onto the track to make three laps on the 24-degree banked turns. Proceeds will benefit the Atlanta Chapter of Speedway Children’s Charities and its ongoing mission to help children in need.

“Driving on these steep turns is an unforgettable experience and one any father would enjoy,” said AMS Executive Vice President and General Manager Brandon Hutchison. “Laps for Dad is sure to be a fun event for Father’s Day weekend and a great way to help kids in the Atlanta area.”

With a donation of $50 per vehicle participants will drive three laps around the Speedway. First laps around the speedway will begin at 5 p.m. and continue through 9 p.m.

Tickets for the event must be purchased online; admission will not be sold on-site.

Attendees will access the event by entering the track through the main tunnel located off Speedway Boulevard. Drivers must be at least 18 years old and have a valid driver’s license. Additionally, drivers will be required to complete a waiver and present it upon arrival. Seatbelts must be worn by all participants.

To learn more about Laps for Dad and to purchase tickets to the event, go to https://www.speedwaycharities. org/events/atlanta/laps-for- dad/.

AMS PR