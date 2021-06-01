Toyota/Save Mart 350 at Capacity; Tickets Remain for General Tire 200

Sonoma Raceway has reached its allowed capacity for Sunday’s Toyota/Save Mart 350 NASCAR Cup Series race, June 6, and will no longer sell tickets for the event.



“We’re thrilled to be able to welcome thousands of race fans back to Sonoma Raceway for the Toyota/Save Mart 350,” said raceway executive vice president and general manager Jill Gregory. “While we are operating at a reduced capacity for this year’s event, we’re still looking forward to hosting the first-class event that race fans here have come to expect. We also realize some fans will be disappointed, but the responsibility of putting on an event that is safe for our fans and local citizens is a top priority.



“We also appreciate the collaborative effort with officials of Sonoma County and the local health department to allow our fans to attend this event and get NASCAR back to the North Bay. We expect it to be the largest attendance for a sports event in Northern California since the pandemic shutdown 15 months ago. We can’t wait to welcome even more fans here next year.”



Race fans still can get their speed fix on Saturday as good seats remain for the General Tire 200 ARCA Menards Series West event as well as the Historic Trans Am race that will feature NASCAR On FOX lead announcer Mike Joy trading in the microphone for a steering wheel.



Those not able to attend Sunday’s race are encouraged to tune in to Fox Sports 1 at 1 p.m. (Pacific Time) to watch NASCAR’s first race in wine country in 714 days.



