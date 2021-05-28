Indy 500 Starting Field To Participate in 500 Spectacle of Homes Saturday

Just hours before the field of 33 drivers compete in the 105th Running of the Indianapolis 500 presented by Gainbridge (Sunday, 11 a.m. ET on NBC), NTT INDYCAR SERIES athletes will take part in the 500 Spectacle of Homes reverse parade from 11:30 a.m.-1 p.m. Saturday, May 29.

At 11:30 a.m., drivers will depart Indianapolis Motor Speedway Gate 2 riding in an AES 500 Festival event car, along with a 500 Festival board member and two 500 Festival princesses. The cars will make their way down Main Street in Speedway before heading to downtown Indianapolis, where they will arrive at Monument Circle for a brief ceremony.

At Monument Circle, drivers will exit their cars for a photo opportunity and to hear remarks from special guests, including Allison Melangton, senior vice president of Penske Entertainment Corp. Afterward, each car and its group will depart for Central Indiana neighborhoods where they will visit with race fans who decorated their homes or yards in race-themed fashion for the 500 Spectacle of Homes and exemplified the community spirit of “The Greatest Spectacle in Racing.”

There are several opportunities and locations for members of the media to capture the 500 Spectacle of Homes reverse parade. On Main Street in Speedway, members of the media are encouraged to park in Lot 4 between 14th Street and 13th Street, next to Speedway Trophy & Clock Repair, to capture drivers passing by local Speedway businesses. Downtown, limited parking will be available for members of the media on Meridian Street on the south spoke of Monument Circle to capture the downtown festivities.

Six decorated homes will be made available to members of the media to attend while NTT INDYCAR SERIES athletes make their visits:

Town of Speedway

Homeowners: Joe and Terri DeFabis

Driver: Takuma Sato

Address: 5133 W. 15th St.

Speedway, IN 46224

Town of Speedway

Homeowner: Elizabeth Shook

Driver: Rinus VeeKay

Address: 4969 W. 15th St.

Indianapolis, IN 46224

North Downtown Indianapolis

Homeowner: Kimmy Terzini

Driver: Helio Castroneves

Address: 1214 N. New Jersey St.

Indianapolis, IN 46202

Broad Ripple

Homeowner: Charlotte Fisher

Driver: Colton Herta

Address: 6151 North College Ave.

Indianapolis, IN 46220

Herron-Morton Place

Homeowner: Eugene Jones

Driver: James Hinchcliffe

Address: 1920 N. New Jersey St.

Indianapolis, IN 46202

Herron-Morton Place

Homeowners: Eric and Alice Otto

Driver: Scott Dixon

Address: 1902 N. New Jersey St.

Indianapolis, IN 46202

IMS PR