Stafford Speedway May 28 Weekly Racing Event Canceled

Stafford Speedway has canceled its Weekly Racing event scheduled for Friday, May 28th due to forecasted showers and rain. Stafford Speedway will return to racing action next Friday night, June 4 with a Kids Night Weekly Racing Series program featuring the SK Modified®, Late Model, SK Light, Limited Late Model, and Street Stock divisions. Any tickets sold for the May 28 event will be honored next Friday night, June 4.

Tickets for June 4th are priced at $20.00 for adult general admission tickets with all kids 14 & under admitted free of charge when accompanied by an adult. Reserved seating is priced at $25.00 for all ages.

For more information, contact the Stafford Motor Speedway track office at 860-684-2783 or visit us on the web at www.staffordspeedway.com.

Stafford Speedway PR