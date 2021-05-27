Fan Sweepstakes To Wave The Green Flag To Start the Explore the Pocono Mountains 350

Pocono Raceway and the Pocono Mountains Visitors Bureau have announced the Explore the Pocono Mountains Summer Sweepstakes. The winner of sweepstakes, which runs through June 13, will have the opportunity to wave the green flag to start the Explore the Pocono Mountains 350 NASCAR Cup Series race at ‘The Tricky Triangle’ on Sunday, June 27. The winner will also receive race tickets and accommodations at Kalahari Resorts & Conventions, as well as meal and activities packages for use at Kalahari and Pocono Outdoor Adventure Tours.

To learn more and to enter for a chance to win the Explore the Pocono Mountains Summer Sweepstakes, visit www.poconoraceway.com/sweepstakes.

The grand prize for the Explore the Pocono Mountains Summer Sweepstakes includes:

(1) opportunity to wave the green flag to start the Explore the Pocono Mountains 350

(4) 200-Level tickets with Pre-Race Pit/Paddock Passes for Pocono Raceway’s NASCAR events on Sunday, June 27 – includes the Pocono Green 225 Recycled by J.P. Mascaro & Sons NASCAR XFINITY Series and the Explore the Pocono Mountains 350 NASCAR Cup Series races

NASCAR XFINITY Series and the NASCAR Cup Series races A five-day/four-night stay with daily waterpark access for four at Kalahari Resorts & Conventions (Pocono Manor, Pa.) from Thursday, June 24 – Monday, June 28

(1) $150 Kalahari dining credit

(4) Kalahari Gorilla Grove Treetop Adventures ropes course, zip line and mini golf passes

(2) UTV Tours courtesy of Pocono Outdoor Adventure Tours located at Pocono Raceway

Pocono Raceway will host five NASCAR and ARCA races in three days during the 2021 NASCAR Doubleheader Weekend. The jam-packed weekend starts with the General Tire #AnywhereIsPossible 200 ARCA Menards Series race on Friday, June 25th. The CRC Brakleen 150 NASCAR Camping World Truck Series and the first of two NASCAR Cup Series races will be held on Saturday, June 26th. The weekend ends with the Pocono Green 225 Recycled by J.P. Mascaro & Sons NASCAR Xfinity Series race and the Explore the Pocono Mountains 350 NASCAR Cup Series races on Sunday, June 27th.

For Pocono Raceway tickets and event information, visit www.poconoraceway.com.

No purchase or payment necessary to enter to win: Open to legal residents, ages 18 and older. in the 50 U.S./D.C. Void outside the 50 U.S./D.C. and wherever else prohibited by law. Sweepstakes starts at 12:00:01 a.m. ET on 5/24/21 and ends at 11:59:59 p.m. ET on 6/3/21. Total ARV of the grand prize is $2,876.84. Odds of winning will depend on the number of eligible entries received. Limit of one entry per person. For full official rules and regulations, please visit www.poconoraceway.com/sweepstakes. The sweepstakes sponsor is Pocono International Raceway, Inc.

Pocono Raceway Photo