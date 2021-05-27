Fort Worth First-Responders to Be Honored During Nascar All-Star Race Weekend

Texas Motor Speedway is honored to host the $1 million-to-win NASCAR All-Star Race on June 13 and, in turn, will honor and host a very special group of Fort Worth all-stars.

The Great American Speedway is partnering with the “All-Stars of the Fort Worth Police & Fire Departments”, where 24 of the city’s finest will be honored during pre-race ceremonies and throughout the NASCAR All-Star race (live coverage begins at 7 p.m. on FS1 , the Motor Racing Network , Sirius/XM NASCAR Ch. 90 , 95.9 The Ranch.

Each department will be represented by 12 individuals chosen to honor the thousands of heroes that make up the two entities. The Fort Worth Fire Department will select 12 firefighters from their staff. The Fort Worth Police Department, working with Texas Motor Speedway, will allow a public nomination of personnel to represent their department. Once the nomination period ends, the Fort Worth Police Department will evaluate the nominations to provide the 12 officers who, along with the 12 from the Fort Worth Fire Department, will serve as the “All-Stars of the Fort Worth Police & Fire Departments.”

The fire and police department honorees will be assigned to a specific driver and in the race, have their names affixed to the race car, be introduced with the drivers and teams during pre-race ceremonies and shown on Big Hoss TV and the race broadcast on FS1. Fort Worth police and fire department vehicles will also be included in pre-race ceremonies.

“The Fort Worth Police Department is honored to have been selected to participate in this historic event,” said Fort Worth Police Chief Neil Noakes. “We attribute our success as a police department to the great relationship that we have with our community and local businesses and the hard work of our officers who are committed to keeping their city safe. We would like to thank Texas Motor Speedway for allowing us to participate in this event and for honoring our first responders who are so dedicated to the citizens of Fort Worth.”

The nominated employees for both departments will be announced June 2 and the final pairings with the drivers eligible for the NASCAR All-Star Race will be announced June 8.

“The Fort Worth Fire Department is humbled by the continued support of the Fort Worth community,” said Fort Worth Fire Department Assistant Chief Executive Services Richard Jordan. “Our longstanding partnership with Texas Motor Speedway continues to grow stronger each and every time we have an event. We appreciate NASCAR’s dedication to our first responders and we are looking forward to a great weekend of racing”

The Fort Worth Police Department will show support for the exclusive event by its personnel wearing NASCAR All-Star Race lapel pins while Fort Worth Fire Department personnel will wear NASCAR All-Star Race T-shirts in the weeks leading up to the race.

“The amazing men and women of the Fort Worth Police Department and Fort Worth Fire Department are the everyday all-stars in our community,” said Texas Motor Speedway President and General Manager Eddie Gossage. It is a privilege, during this special NASCAR All-Star Race, to honor the work, effort and sacrifice they provide to keep us safe at home, at work, and on the road.”

On-track activity for the NASCAR All-Star Race weekend begins June 12 with a doubleheader, opening with the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series SpeedyCash.com 220 (12 p.m. CT on FS1 , MRN , and 95.9 The Ranch ) followed at 3 p.m. CT by the NASCAR Xfinity Series Alsco Uniforms 250 powered by Cheddar's (FS1, PRN , 95.9 The Ranch). Then, on Sunday, June 13, is the NASCAR All-Star Open (5 p.m. CT on FS1, MRN and 95.9 The Ranch) followed by the $1 million NASCAR All-Star Race (7 p.m. CT on FS1, MRN and 95.9 The Ranch).

