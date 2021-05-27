Super DIRTcar Series Competitors Racing for More Than $48,000 in Added Cash and Contingency Bonuses

Marketing partners play an intricate role in the Super DIRTcar Series with a variety of added cash and product bonuses for drivers every race. And this season, those bonuses total more than $48,000.

The various awards, provided by a plethora of loyal sponsors, are open to any competitor that enters a Super DIRTcar Series event and are given throughout the field – contingent on if the company’s decal is displayed on the car.

“To us, the drivers and their teams always come first. We’re thrilled to be able to offer them stout purses every race, along with several available bonuses to add to their payout at the end of the night,” Super DIRTcar Series Director Dean Reynolds said. “In racing, every little bit helps. I can’t thank our sponsors enough for stepping up every year to help us ensure we’re providing our competitors with substantial earnings.”

Of those partners, Billy Whittaker Cars and Trux will again support the Super DIRTcar Series in two ways this year. Along with serving as the title sponsor for the iconic 200-lap finale at Oswego Speedway during Super DIRT Week, the company will continue to back the Fast Time award – providing the driver that sets the fastest lap in time trials with an extra $100.

New this year is the Racing for Autism Awareness Program. While bringing a great cause to the forefront, Racing for Autism Awareness through Halmar International is giving $250 to each Super DIRTcar Series winner that displays the awareness decal on their car. The program was started through Stewart and Jessica Friesen, as their son, Parker, was diagnosed with Autism shortly after birth.

Product Sponsors also fill the docket with many contingency awards which are also spread throughout the Feature field. Bicknell Racing Products is set to supply a $100 contingency towards their line of manufactured products. Wrisco Aluminum supplies three (3) sheets of aluminum to the award winner.

For the Redraw Award, Hoosier Racing Tires will award the driver who draws the highest number in the container for the Feature with a free Hoosier tire.

Additional partners VP Racing Fuels, Drydene, ARP, ASI Racewear, MSD, Cometic Gasket, COMP Cams and Fox Factory provide $50 cash sponsors each race.

Also, Drydene, ARP, MSD and COMP Cams double up with contingency/product awards as well.

The Super DIRTcar Series kicks into high gear Memorial Weekend with the $7,500-to-win Heroes Remembered 100 at Weedsport Speedway, on Sunday, May 30. Then, on Monday, May 31, the Series will venture to Lebanon Valley Speedway for the $13,500-to-win Mr. DIRT Track USA 100-lap even spring event.

DIRTcar Series PR