Big Frig’s Burnout Alley Opens June 10 for Nascar All-Star Race Weekend

Texas Motor Speedway and Big Frig have reached a multi-year agreement for the provider of premium rotomolded coolers, tumblers, growlers and dry boxes to assume naming rights to the luxury RV space located above the backstretch now known as Big Frig’s Burnout Alley.

Founded in 2016 and based in North Sioux City, South Dakota, Big Frig offers superior quality products to withstand extreme conditions at affordable prices and is an Official Partner of Texas Motor Speedway. Big Frig’s Burnout Alley opens June 10 for the June 12-13 NASCAR All-Star Race weekend.

“We are excited to partner with Texas Motor Speedway to bring racing fans Big Frig’s Burnout Alley,” said Big Frig founder Brock Hutchinson, “We have enjoyed several races in Burnout Alley over the past couple of years and it fits the Big Frig way of life. Whether its tailgating an event, hunting in extreme conditions or enjoying a weekend at Big Frig’s Burnout Alley, we have the premium coolers and tumblers to fit your way of life.”

Opened in 2009 , Big Frig’s Burnout Alley provides unparalleled views and oversized RV parking spaces that can be customized to fit every RV'ers needs. Each of the 54 spaces can accommodate up to 20 guests and includes concierge service for groceries or catering, full RV hook-ups, free wireless internet, 24-hour restroom access and 24-hour security during major event weekends at No Limits, Texas.

“Big Frig’s Burnout Alley will be a great location to catch all the action for the upcoming NASCAR All-Star Race weekend and all the other great racing for years to come at Texas Motor Speedway,” said Texas Motor Speedway President and General Manager Eddie Gossage. “Race fans should be on the lookout for future promotions between our two teams as the season continues.”

On-track activity for the NASCAR All-Star Race weekend begins June 12 with a doubleheader, opening with the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series SpeedyCash.com 220 (12 p.m. CT on FS1 , MRN , and 95.9 The Ranch ) followed at 3 p.m. CT by the NASCAR Xfinity Series Alsco Uniforms 250 powered by Cheddar's (FS1, PRN, 95.9 The Ranch). Then, on Sunday, June 13, is the NASCAR All-Star Open (5 p.m. CT on FS1, MRN and 95.9 The Ranch) followed by the $1 million NASCAR All-Star Race (7 p.m. CT on FS1, MRN and 95.9 The Ranch).

