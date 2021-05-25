Darlington Raceway Expands Labor Day Weekend with NASCAR Camping World Truck Series Playoff Race

NASCAR will return to Darlington Raceway for the second three-race weekend of the year on Sept. 4-5. The track Too Tough to Tame will host the Cook Out Southern 500® NASCAR Cup Series Playoff opener on Sunday, Sept. 5, the Sport Clips Haircuts VFW Help A Hero 200 NASCAR Xfinity Series race on Saturday, Sept. 4, as well as the second race in the Round of 10 in the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series Playoffs on Sunday, Sept. 5. The Cup and Camping World Truck Series Playoff doubleheader will be the first in track history.

“After our spring three-race weekend at Darlington Raceway brought fierce competition and intense finishes across the NASCAR Cup Series, NASCAR Xfinity Series and NASCAR Camping World Truck Series, we are proud to expand our traditional Labor Day weekend of racing to once again host all three national series,” said Darlington President Kerry Tharp. “We expect more of the same high-quality racing over Labor Day Weekend – especially with playoff implications on the line in the NASCAR Cup Series and NASCAR Camping World Truck Series.”

The 72nd running of the Cook Out Southern 500® will start the Cup Playoffs for the second consecutive year on Sunday, Sept. 5 at 6 p.m. ET. The Sport Clips Haircuts VFW Help A Hero 200 NASCAR Xfinity Series race will get underway on Saturday, Sept. 4 at 3:30 p.m. The Camping World Truck Series race will set the stage for the Cup Series on Sunday, Sept. 5 when the green flag flies at 1:30 p.m. The Camping World Truck Series race was realigned from Canadian Tire Motorsport Park, which is located in Ontario, Canada.

All three NASCAR races at Darlington will be televised nationally with the Cook Out Southern 500® Cup Series race on NBCSN, Sport Clips Haircuts VFW Help A Hero 200 Xfinity Series race on NBCSN, and Camping World Truck Series race on FS1. The races will also air on MRN and its network of nationwide affiliates, in addition to SiriusXM NASCAR Radio.

NASCAR tickets are available for purchase via phone at 866-459-7223 or online at darlingtonraceway.com. Fans can purchase a single ticket for the NASCAR Playoff doubleheader featuring the Camping World Truck Series and Cup Series on Sept. 5. To view the full 2021 NASCAR Cup Series, NASCAR Xfinity Series, NASCAR Camping World Truck Series schedules and purchase tickets, visit nascar.com/tickets.

Darlington Raceway PR