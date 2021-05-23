Jay Leno and Kevin Eubanks to Serve as Grand Marshals for Coca-Cola 600; Christian McCaffrey Named Honorary Pace Car Driver

Legendary talk-show host and avid car collector Jay Leno will be joined by his former The Tonight Show musical director, Kevin Eubanks, to offer the most famous words in motorsports—Drivers, Start Your Engines---when the pair serve as grand marshals for the 62nd running of the Coca-Cola 600 on Sunday, May 30 at Charlotte Motor Speedway. Together for 15 years on The Tonight Show, the longtime friends and television stars will launch a new network comedy program, ‘You Bet Your Life’ on FOX this fall.

Joining the star-studded affair, Carolina Panthers’ All-Pro running back Christian McCaffrey will pilot the Toyota Camry TRD as the honorary pace car driver, leading the field of NASCAR Cup Series drivers to the green flag to start the crown jewel event.

Additional dignitaries for Sunday’s Coca-Cola 600 include:

Presentation of Colors: Official Color Guard of the U.S. Marine Corps, Marine Barracks Washington

State of Freedom Address: Admiral Karl L. Schultz, Commandant of the U.S. Coast Guard

Admiral Karl L. Schultz, Commandant of the U.S. Coast Guard Invocation: Brian Koyn, Division Chaplain at 82nd Airborne Division, U.S. Army

Brian Koyn, Division Chaplain at 82nd Airborne Division, U.S. Army National anthem: MU1 Megan Weikleenget, U.S. Coast Guard

MU1 Megan Weikleenget, U.S. Coast Guard Honorary Starter: Jim Whaley, USO Southeast Regional President

Dignitaries for Saturday’s Alsco Uniforms 300 Xfinity Series race include:

Presentation of Colors: North Carolina State Highway Patrol Honor Guard

Invocation: Billy Mauldin, President and CEO of Motor Racing Outreach

Billy Mauldin, President and CEO of Motor Racing Outreach National Anthem: Amia Nico, Patriotic Performing Artist

Amia Nico, Patriotic Performing Artist Grand Marshals : Chris Foote, Managing Partner, Longhorn Steakhouse; and Celebrity Chef Robert Irvine, Host of Food Network's Dinner: Impossible

Chris Foote, Managing Partner, Longhorn Steakhouse; and Celebrity Chef Robert Irvine, Host of Food Network's Dinner: Impossible Honorary Starter: Chris Hefner, Director of Operations Longhorn Steakhouse, Charlotte Market

Dignitaries for Saturday’s General Tire 150 ARCA Menards Series race include:

Presentation of Colors: Civil Air Patrol 111th Search and Rescue Composite Squadron

Invocation: Tom Kipp, Motor Racing Outreach Chaplain

Tom Kipp, Motor Racing Outreach Chaplain National Anthem: Sue Brabham

Dignitaries for Friday’s North Carolina Education Lottery 200 Camping World Truck Series race include:

Presentation of Colors: UNCC Air Force ROTC Honor Guard

Invocation: Tom Kipp, Motor Racing Outreach Chaplain

Tom Kipp, Motor Racing Outreach Chaplain National Anthem: Roxanne Clark, Little Miss and Teen Miss NC Ambassador

Roxanne Clark, Little Miss and Teen Miss NC Ambassador Grand Marshal: Mark Michalko, Executive Director of the N.C. Education Lottery

