“Ally 400” NASCAR Cup Series race at Nashville Superspeedway is sold out

Nashville Superspeedway, with the approval from local and state health officials, will have no attendance restrictions throughout the weekend, including for the “Ally 400” NASCAR Cup Series race on Father’s Day, Sunday, June 20, track officials announced today. Tickets for the “Ally 400” are sold out.

Nashville Superspeedway’s capacity crowd of 38,000 will experience Middle Tennessee’s first NASCAR Cup Series race in 37 years when America’s best drivers take the green flag for the “Ally 400” (2:30 p.m. CT, NBCSN). It is anticipated that the race will feature the first full-capacity sellout at a NASCAR track since the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic struck last spring.

“This is an incredible milestone and shows all the progress we as a society and a sport have made against COVID-19,” said Erik Moses, Nashville Superspeedway’s president. “It also shows us how eager race fans in this area are to see the return of the NASCAR Cup Series.

“We appreciate the confidence that local and state health officials have shown in us to host our fans in a responsible way. The protocols and procedures we will have in place, along with the excitement surrounding the NASCAR Cup Series’ return to Nashville, will create the first of many sold out events at Nashville Superspeedway.”

Some planned COVID-19 safety measures on race weekend include:

Fans that are not fully vaccinated are highly encouraged to wear facemasks throughout the property, including in the grandstands, except when eating or drinking in accordance with CDC guidelines.

Enhanced cleaning procedures in high-traffic areas, including concession and restroom areas, and plentiful hand sanitizer stations.

Coolers will not be permitted in the grandstand, reducing the need to search them as part of the admission process.

Nashville Superspeedway continues to sell tickets for the first two races on its Father’s Day weekend slate, including the “Tennessee Lottery 250” NASCAR Xfinity Series race on Saturday, June 19 (2:30 p.m. CT, NBCSN) and the “Rackley Roofing 200” NASCAR Camping World Truck Series race under the lights on Friday, June 18 (7 p.m. CT, FS1). While tickets from Nashville Superspeedway for the Ally 400 are sold out, verified resellers continue to offer tickets on TicketMaster.com.

