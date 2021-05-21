Inaugural NASCAR at COTA Race Trophies Created by Jostens Feature Replica of Signature Circuit of the Americas Layout

The race winners from NASCAR’s three national series who emerge at this weekend’s inaugural NASCAR at COTA event will have no issues identifying the hardware in their personal trophy collection.



Jostens, the industry leader in custom-created trophies, produced the trophies for the NASCAR Cup Series, Xfinity Series and Camping World Truck Series races, with each showcasing a re-creation of Circuit of The Americas' signature 20-turn, 3.41-mile layout that the winners will need to conquer to raise these exquisite trophies in Victory Lane.



All three trophies prominently feature a brushed aluminum replica of the COTA permanent road course as the focal point. The track on each trophy is waterjet cut and then hand finished, a process that takes more than 20 hours for each to be completed.



Each track will sit on a circular super mirror white powder-coated acrylic base. The base features the logos of Speedway Motorsports, Circuit of The Americas and the respective NASCAR series on a brushed aluminum plate. A colored logo of the respective race entitlement sponsor – EchoPark Automotive (NCS), Pit Boss (NXS) and Toyota Tundra (NCWTS) – will sit atop the base in front of the lower portion of the track.



While identical in look, the trophies will be descending in size with the largest being the EchoPark Automotive Texas Grand Prix NASCAR Cup Series trophy. The 30-pound trophy will be 36 inches tall and 18 inches in diameter. The Pit Boss 250 NASCAR Xfinity Series trophy will stand 24 inches tall and have a 12-inch diameter base. The Toyota Tundra 225 NASCAR Camping World Truck Series trophy will be 20 inches in height with an 11-inch diameter base.

Jostens also produces the season championship trophies for each of NASCAR’s national series, including the prestigious Bill France Cup in the NASCAR Cup Series, and college football’s Heisman Trophy among its numerous projects.



Race weekend action gets underway on Friday with practice sessions scheduled for the NASCAR Xfinity and NASCAR Camping World Truck Series. On Saturday, qualifying will be held for both Xfinity and Truck teams to set the starting lineups for their races later that day. The Toyota Tundra 225 Camping World Truck Series race starts at noon CT (FS1, MRN Radio) and will be followed by the Pit Boss 250, which takes the green flag at 3 p.m. (FS1, PRN Radio). On Sunday, the NASCAR Cup Series teams will qualify at 10 a.m. to set the field for the EchoPark Automotive Texas Grand Prix, which takes the green flag at 1:30 p.m. (FS1, PRN Radio).



