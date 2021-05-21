Watkins Glen International Announces General Admission Access to IMSA Race Events

Watkins Glen International announced today that fans are welcome with general admission access to the IMSA Sahlen’s Six Hours of the Glen June 24-27 and IMSA WeatherTech 240 at The Glen July 1-2. Fans will need to maintain social distance from guests not in their party.

Social distancing for the event weekend is due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic and is in accordance with New York state guidelines. The Glen will operate with enhanced safety protocols and procedures to provide a safe environment for fans, competitors and staff.

“With the recent updated guidance from Governor Cuomo’s office, we are excited to officially welcome fans for our IMSA events this season,” stated WGI President Michael Printup. “Given the immense size of our property, our general admission guests can easily be distanced, providing our regular capacity crowd the memorable experiences and exciting on-track action they are accustomed to at The Glen.”

In addition to encouraging social distancing throughout the venue, all guests will be screened before entering the facility, receive a temperature check upon arrival and be required to wear face coverings when unable to socially distance. Multiple handwashing and hand-sanitizing stations will be placed throughout the operating areas and entrances.

To purchase IMSA Sahlen’s Six Hours of The Glen and IMSA WeatherTech 240 at The Glen tickets and additional information, call 1-866-461-RACE or visit www.TheGlen.com.

WGI PR