Nashville Superspeedway Taps Local Talent for NASCAR Race Weekend National Anthem

Staying true to its Music City roots, Nashville Superspeedway today announced the launch of its “NashCar Superstar” Sweepstakes, inviting musicians to audition for a chance to sing the national anthem prior to the “Rackley Roofing 200” NASCAR Camping World Truck Series race on Friday, June 18. Contestants can enter the competition at NashcarSuperstar.com.

The centerpiece of the June 18-20 weekend is the “Ally 400” NASCAR Cup Series race on Sunday, June 20 (2:30 p.m. CT, NBCSN), the inaugural NASCAR Cup Series race in Nashville Superspeedway’s history and the first Cup Series race in Middle Tennessee in 37 years.

“Nashville is a special place for many reasons, but ‘Music City’ is what really makes it magic. When we were looking for artists to perform our national anthem it became clear that the very best talent is right in our backyard, and sometimes it’s not the person at the top of the charts,” said Erik Moses, president of Nashville Superspeedway. “In this city some of the most amazing performances happen on smaller stages. We want those artists on our big stage for race weekend, and we can’t wait to see the talent that emerges from this contest.”

Contestants are called to upload a video of themselves singing the national anthem via the contest site. Entry videos will go live on the “NashCar Superstar” website for the public to enjoy. To narrow down the top entries, videos will be vetted by the Nashville Superspeedway staff and the top 3 finalists will be determined by May 24. In keeping with most singing competitions, the fans will make the final vote on who they want to sing the national anthem.

“On Father’s Day Weekend, the Nashville Superspeedway will be all about NASCAR, but in the future, it will be a mainstay for all things entertainment, from food festivals to concerts,” Moses said. “Tapping into our local talent was a natural fit for race weekend, and for our future as venue. This event is one of many that will shake up our city.”

Individuals and groups are welcome to submit videos. All videos must be 1:30 – 2 minutes. Finalists will be announced May 24.

Tickets are available in the main grandstand for Nashville Superspeedway’s first two races on its Father’s Day weekend slate, the “Tennessee Lottery 250” NASCAR Xfinity Series race on Saturday, June 19 (2:30 p.m. CT, NBCSN) and the “Rackley Roofing 200” NASCAR Camping World Truck Series race on Friday, June 18 (7 p.m. CT, FS1).

