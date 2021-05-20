All-Star 10 Days of Speed on Tap at Texas Motor Speedway

A wise promoter once said, “If we don’t make a big deal out of it, nobody will.”

The NASCAR All-Star Race coming to Texas Motor Speedway on Sunday, June 13, for the very first time is a really big deal. It’s NASCAR best of the best putting it all on the line with the goal of walking away with a big bag of dough at the end of the night … $1 million to be exact.

All-star competitions have evolved over time into more than a single-day event and the NASCAR All-Star Race is no exception. To that end, No Limits, Texas has created the All-Star 10 Days of Speed , a week-and-a-half’s worth of entertainment, activities, excitement and fun that will build into a crescendo and conclude with the 100-lap dash for the cash on the famed 1.5-mile oval celebrating its 25 th Season of Speed.

Texas Motor Speedway is opening multiple campgrounds outside the race track proper beginning Friday, June 4 and until Monday, June 14. The campgrounds include the Winstar World Casino & Resort Lone Star Circle Campground, Winstar World Casino & Resort Victory Circle Campground, GEICO VIP Campground, family and tent camping. GEICO Infield and Big Frig's Burnout Alley camping open Thursday, June 10. Please click HERE for reservations and further information.

Events and activities scheduled to take place at the speedway during the All-Star 10 Days of Speed include: the Goodguys 1st Meguiar’s All-Star Get-Together (June 4-6); a three-day All-Star Kickoff Festival (June 7-9) including drive-in movies, NASCAR Racing Experience rides, and a car show and Q&A with NASCAR Hall of Fame drivers Terry and Bobby Labonte; the All-Star Sprint Car Showdown at the Texas Motor Speedway Dirt Track (June 10-11); the NASCAR All-Star Fan Zone (June 12-13); and the All-Star Texas Midway (June 4-13).

Off-site activities include: All-Star Parades at The Stockyards in Fort Worth (June 6); All-Star Bill Walker Gears & Greens Golf Tournament benefitting Speedway Children’s Charities at the Cowboys Golf Club in Grapevine (June 8); the Labonte Brothers Clay Shoot benefitting Speedway Children's Charities at the Circle T Ranch in Westlake (June 9).

Activities will continue throughout the weekend but the majority of the focus will be centered on NASCAR. The on-track activity begins June 12 with a doubleheader, opening with the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series SpeedyCash.com 220 (12 p.m. CT on FS1, MRN, and 95.9 The Ranch) followed at 3 p.m. CT by the NASCAR Xfinity Series Alsco Uniforms powered by Cheddar's 250 (FS1, PRN, 95.9 The Ranch). Then, on Sunday, June 13, is the NASCAR All-Star Open (5 p.m. CT on FS1, MRN and 95.9 The Ranch) followed by the $1 million NASCAR All-Star Race (7 p.m. CT on FS1, MRN and 95.9 The Ranch).

Below is the complete schedule of activities:

June 4-6

Rod & Custom Show

Texas Motor Speedway

8:00 AM – 5:00 PM

June 4

ALL-STAR TEXAS MIDWAY

Carnival rides, games & food

Texas Motor Speedway

4:00 - 10:00 PM

June 5

FISHING TOURNAMENT

Texas Motor Speedway Lake

8:00 AM – 12:00 PM

ALL-STAR TEXAS MIDWAY

Carnival rides, games & food

Texas Motor Speedway

12:00 – 11:00 PM

June 6

NASCAR All-Star Race Pace Car, Official Chevy Vehicles from Texas Motor Speedway, Show cars and more.

Fort Worth Stockyards/Fort Worth Herd

11:00 AM & 4:00 PM

ALL-STAR TEXAS MIDWAY

Carnival rides, games & food

Texas Motor Speedway

12:00 – 10:00 PM

June 7

ALL-STAR TEXAS MIDWAY

Carnival rides, games & food

Texas Motor Speedway

4:00 - 10:00 PM

ALL-STAR KICKOFF FESTIVAL

Free double-feature movies,

Sonic the Hedgehog (7:00 PM)

Hot Rod (8:45 PM)

Texas Motor Speedway

Big Hoss TV

June 8

Cowboy Golf Club, Grapevine, Texas

8:00 AM

ALL-STAR TEXAS MIDWAY

Carnival rides, games & food

Texas Motor Speedway

4:00 – 10:00 PM

ALL-STAR KICKOFF FESTIVAL

NASCAR Racing Experience Race Car Rides

First 50 campers - FREE ... All other - $99

Texas Motor Speedway Pit Road

7:00 -10:00 PM

June 9

Circle T Ranch Westlake, Texas

1:30 PM

ALL-STAR TEXAS MIDWAY

Carnival rides, games & food

Texas Motor Speedway

4:00 - 10:00 PM

ALL-STAR KICKOFF FESTIVAL

Bobby & Terry Labonte Q&A / All-Star Cruise Night Car Show w/ 95.9 The Ranch

Texas Motor Speedway Infield

7:00 PM

June 10

GEICO ALL-STAR INFIELD CAMPING AND BIG FRIG’S BURNOUT ALLEY OPEN

8:00 AM

Texas Motor Speedway

Lone Star Kartpark

4:00 - 8:00 PM

ALL-STAR TEXAS MIDWAY

Carnival rides, games & food

Texas Motor Speedway

4:00 – 10:00 PM

VIRTUAL BETTER HALF DASH

NASCAR Women compete in Virtual Texas Motor Speedway on iRacing platform

Virtual Texas Motor Speedway

Fox Sports 1

5:00 PM CT

ALL-STAR 50/50 RAFFLE

Texas Motor Speedway Dirt Track

Texas Motor Speedway Dirt Track

6:00 PM

June 11

ALL-STAR TEXAS MIDWAY

Carnival rides, games & food

Texas Motor Speedway

4:00 – 6:00 PM

ALL-STAR 50/50 RAFFLE

Texas Motor Speedway Dirt Track

Texas Motor Speedway Dirt Track

6:00 PM

June 12

ALL-STAR 50/50 RAFFLE

Texas Motor Speedway

NASCAR ALL-STAR FAN ZONE

Driver souvenir rigs/tents, sponsor displays, carnival rides, interactive activities

Texas Motor Speedway

9:00 AM

ALL-STAR TEXAS MIDWAY

Carnival rides, games & food

Texas Motor Speedway

12:00 – 11:00 PM

NASCAR Camping World Truck Series Race

Texas Motor Speedway

12:00 PM

NASCAR Xfinity Series Race

Texas Motor Speedway

3:00 PM

June 13

ALL-STAR 50/50 RAFFLE

Benefitting Speedway Children’s Charities

Texas Motor Speedway

ALL-STAR LAPS FOR CHARITY

Benefitting Speedway Children’s Charities

Texas Motor Speedway

8:00 – 10:00 AM

ALL-STAR TEXAS MIDWAY

Carnival rides, games & food

Texas Motor Speedway

12:00 – 10:00 PM

NASCAR ALL-STAR FAN ZONE

Driver souvenir rigs/tents, sponsor displays, carnival rides, interactive activities

Texas Motor Speedway

1:00 PM

NASCAR Cup Series Race

Texas Motor Speedway

5:00 PM

NASCAR Cup Series Race

Texas Motor Speedway

7:10 PM

ALL-STAR POST-RACE CELEBRATION

A UNIQUE post-race celebration, never before seen at a NASCAR race

Texas Motor Speedway

