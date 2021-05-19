Laguna Seca Volunteer Association Established to Support WeatherTech Raceway Laguna Seca with Experienced Volunteers

A new year brings new opportunities as the Laguna Seca Volunteer Association and Laguna Seca Recreation Area management agree on a long-term relationship. The new not-for-profit 501(c)(3) Laguna Seca Volunteer Association establishes a body of enthusiastic and experienced individuals to support the County of Monterey-owned Laguna Seca Recreation Area and the events held at its iconic race circuit.



The Laguna Seca Volunteer Association (LSVA) will be managed by a five-person executive board, all of whom have years of volunteer leadership experience at the facility. The LSVA executive committee is comprised of:



Lee Ames – President and Chairman

Morgan Broadhead – Vice President

Ryan Bailey – Secretary/Treasurer

Shea Eby – Director

Bryan Mutoza – Director



“This past year has had many ups and downs due to the pandemic and in finalizing the structure and leadership of the volunteer association,” admitted Lee Ames, president and chairman of LSVA. “Many of us first assisted with last August’s Driver Appreciation Weekend to get to know some of the new management team, and over the course of the past few months and events, have grown to understand that we all have a shared vision to ensure a safe, pleasurable and memorable experience for everyone who comes into the Laguna Seca Recreation Area.”



Initial talks began in January 2020 between the former longtime SCRAMP volunteers and the new management firm, A&D Narigi Consulting LLC, which was unanimously selected by the County of Monterey Board of Supervisors, to establish a suitable and viable organization that embraced volunteerism and the community. With the county’s support, and the new LSVA executive committee, the organization was formed.



“As Lee indicated, there were some rough patches during a challenging year, but we worked closely together to create a sound organization for years to come,” added John Narigi, president and general manager of WeatherTech Raceway Laguna Seca. “The dedicated men and women who have volunteered here for years, which includes several local service organizations, have an unbridled passion, expertise and camaraderie that give Laguna Seca Recreation Area its unique soul. Everyone shares the same vision of improving the experience for our guests, series, participants and sponsors. I have fully enjoyed getting to know so many fine individuals, and their passion for Laguna Seca and expertise in putting on our racing events.”



The LSVA Board of Directors will be comprised of six additional directors with specific responsibility that encompasses all areas of the race and events, such as paddock, first aid, medical, hospitality, concessions, and vehicle control. There are more than 250 volunteers who are committed to LSVA. In addition, there are 20 area service clubs that are providing support services working under the direction of WeatherTech Raceway Laguna Seca Volunteer Coordinator Kalina McKinney, a new position added by Narigi to support the hundreds of volunteers. “Without them, WeatherTech Raceway Laguna Seca would not have the fine reputation that it has today,” Narigi added. “Going forward, this will be a team approach with management and volunteers working together to improve upon what has been established to ensure all have an enjoyable experience.



“We are also very appreciative of the efforts and thank the Laguna Seca Raceway Foundation board of directors under the leadership of its president Ross Merrill as they supplied funding for the LSVA legal expenses required to complete the formation of the new organization,” said Narigi.



The Laguna Seca Raceway Foundation is a not-for-profit 501(c)(3) public charity that raises funds for capital improvements, which has included the digital scoring trylon, electronic flagging system and Turn 4 grandstands.



The 2021 WeatherTech Raceway Laguna Seca race calendar is:



July 9-11 – GEICO MotoAmerica Superbike Speedfest at Monterey

July 16-18 - AHRMA Monterey Classic MotoFest

August 7-8 – Monterey Pre-Reunion

August 12-15 – Rolex Monterey Motorsports Reunion

September 10-12 – Hyundai Monterey Sports Car Championship (TBC)

September 17-19 – Firestone Grand Prix of Monterey

November 11-14 – Velocity Invitational