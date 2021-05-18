Indianapolis Motor Speedway Museum’s Popular ‘Speedway Cars & Coffee’ Returns June 12

The Indianapolis Motor Speedway Museum announces the long-awaited return of Speedway Cars & Coffee on Saturday, June 12 from 8-11 a.m. (ET) in the East Lot of the IMS Museum, located inside the Speedway’s famed 2.5-mile oval.

The popular cruise-in gathering of motoring afficionados, which averaged nearly 500 historic, custom and high-performance two- and four-wheel vehicles each month in 2019, is set to return to its “second Saturday of the month” schedule from 8-11 a.m. June through October.

Admission to the family-friendly Speedway Cars & Coffee events are free for participants and the public, though all attendees are welcome to donate to the IMS Museum at the event or sign up for an annual Museum membership. As a 501(c)(3) non-profit organization, the IMS Museum relies on the generosity of members, visitors, sponsors and donors to maintain its vast collection, create new and exciting exhibits and events, and invest in the Museum’s bright future.

A new Speedway Cars & Coffee benefit for current IMS Museum Members is the “Member VIP” designated parking area, providing a guaranteed spot if the East Lot overflows, parking in a prominent location and easy access to refreshments. More information on this new membership perk will be shared soon.

For June, Speedway Cars & Coffee participants and visitors must enter the Indianapolis Motor Speedway grounds via Gate 2, the four-lane tunnel on 16 th Street. Once through the tunnel, participants will be directed to turn right and park in the Museum’s East Lot, while C&C visitors without a “hot rod” should park in the Museum’s daily visitor parking lots.

Speedway Cars & Coffee attendees should also make plans to see the IMS Museum’s fantastic current exhibits: “Rocket Rick Mears presented by Racemaker Press,” which opened May 2, and “Granatelli: Larger Than Life presented by Motoring Wealth of Raymond James.”