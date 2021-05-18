Lakeside Speedway (Kansas City KS) To Host USAC National Sprints Friday-Saturday

”We’re going to Kansas City. Kansas City, here we come.”

That’s the tune the competitors of the USAC AMSOIL Sprint Car National Championship will soon be singing when the series makes its seventh and eighth ever appearances at Lakeside Speedway's 4/10-mile under its dirt iteration on Wolcott Drive in Kansas City, Kan. for two-straight nights of action on Friday, May 21, and Saturday, May 22.

The event is co-sanctioned by three different USAC series sharing the bill: the AMSOIL National Sprint Cars, the Wholesale Batteries Midwest Wingless Racing Association and Wingless Sprints Oklahoma.

The USAC Sprint Car Division made its first appearance at the old Lakeside Speedway in 1963. Multi-time USAC Sprint Champ Don Branson would take the victory in the Leader Card Sprinter. From then on Lakeside has been a staple track for the USAC Sprint Car division. Hosting a large number of events for USAC for over 50 years. Lakeside is proud to once again welcome back the USAC Sprint Car division for what will be a thrilling weekend of racing.

With the USAC Sprint Cars series producing amazing racing this season and an extremely tight race for points leader this year. Incredibly thrilling racing will be headed to the famed dirt track.

Camping is free for the weekend with no hookups for more information call the Lakeside office at (913) 299-9206

For more information on the event, visit USAC’s official website at www.USACracing.com. You can also visit the race promoter’s website at www.trackenterprises.com or by calling their office at (217) 764-3200. You may check out the track’s website directly by clicking www.lakesidespeedway.net or by calling at (913) 299-9206.

Lakeside Speedway PR