Blake Hahn Dominates Lucas Oil American Sprint Car Series At Volunteer Speedway

A theme for Blake Hahn continued on Saturday night, as the Sage Fruit Co. No. 52 hit the Highbanks of the Volunteer Speedway for the first time, and like so many times before at a new Racetrack, claimed the night’s $4,000 payday with the Lucas Oil American Sprint Car Series presented by the MAVTV Motorsports Network.

With the win, Hahn is now the third driver to lead the 2021 National Tour point with a six-point disadvantage going into the weekend, now a 14 point advantage.

“We needed a run like this. Especially after I felt like I gave it away last week,” stated Hahn.

On how he adapted to the track, Blake stated, "I felt good right after hot laps. The track was different, but it was fun. I ripped the top of one and two at the start, and I figured it was going to be that way all the way around until it laid a little bit of rubber in three and four, so I had to move around a little bit, but the car was dialed in where I could pretty much run as hard as I wanted.”

Taking off with the lead from the start, Hahn went unchallenged for his second win of the 2021 season.

Rolling the boards through turns one and two, Hahn worked several lines through three and four as the race worked into the final laps. Held up by traffic through the final two turns, time was not there for anyone to mount a charge as Hahn took the checkered flag by 1.339-seconds.

Battling through the final five laps, Seth Bergman worked into second on Lap 20. Taking the spot away from JJ Hickle, the Brodix Rookie of the Year contender held on for third, with Matt Covington holding off a myriad of challenges from Scott Bogucki, who completed the top five.

Colby Thornhill crossed sixth with Ryan Bickett in tow. Making his debut with the Lucas Oil American Sprint Car Series presented by the MAVTV Motorsports Network, 13-year old Brent Crews finished eighth, with Alex Hill and Travis Reber making up the top ten. An expired engine ended Dylan Westbrooks night early, relegating him to an 11th place finish.

The next stop on the schedule puts the tour at Tri-City Speedway in Granite City, Ill. with the Racinboys.com ASCS Warrior Region presented by Impact Signs, Awnings, and Wraps on Friday, May 21 and I-30 Speedway in Little Rock, Ark. on Saturday, May 22 with the ASCS Mid-South and Lone Star Regions.

