J. Force, B. Force Top Qualifying at Record-Setting Day at NGK NTK NHRA Four-Wide Nationals

A father and daughter duo will start race day atop both nitro categories for just the second time in NHRA Camping World Drag Racing Series history, as John Force and Brittany Force finished as the No. 1 qualifiers in Funny Car and Top Fuel, respectively, on Saturday at the 11th annual NGK NTK NHRA Four-Wide Nationals at zMAX Dragway.

Greg Anderson (Pro Stock) and Scotty Pollacheck (Pro Stock Motorcycle) also qualified No. 1 in their respective categories at the fourth race of the 2021 NHRA Camping World Drag Racing Series season.

The father-daughter Force duo accomplished the feat at Houston in 2019 and just more than two years later, they enjoyed No. 1 qualifier together on Saturday in Charlotte. They will now try to share the winner’s circle for the first time on Sunday.

Force impressed on Saturday at zMAX Dragway, making two strong passes, including his run of 3.902-seconds at 330.55 mph in his 11,000-horsepower PEAK/BlueDEF Platinum Chevrolet Camaro SS. It gives the legendary Force his first top spot of the year and 161st in his career, putting him in an opening-round quad that also features Dale Creasy Jr., Mike McIntire and Dave Richards. Force is aiming for his first victory of 2021.

“Well it’s exciting (to qualify No. 1),” J. Force said. “The first time I’ve got to wear one of these (Camping World No. 1 qualifier) hats. I have to say that (crew chiefs) Daniel Hood and Tim Fabrisi, these guys all make it happen for me.”

Alexis DeJoria, the provisional No. 1 qualifier from Friday, finished second with her 3.930 at 301.74, and Ron Capps took the third spot with a run of 3.943 at 325.30.

Force’s blast and track-record run of 3.662 at 333.08 easily held up from Friday in Top Fuel in her 11,000-horsepower Flav-R-Pac dragster, giving the former world champ her second No. 1 qualifier of 2020 and 22nd in her career. She’ll take on John Morrison, Justin Ashley and Clay Millican in the first-round quad to open eliminations, seeking her first win of the season and trying to become the fourth different Top Fuel winner to open the 2021 season.

“We ran awesome last night and got that 3.66 but today’s what’s really important,” said B. Force, after a tough day of qualifying on Saturday. “I’ve been working on reaction times. I’ve been out of the seat for a year. This whole time, we’ve been away from the track for a year. We want to win and there’s no better place than to do it here at the four-wide. I did it in handful of years ago and we want to do it again.”

Three-time defending world champ Steve Torrence maintained the second spot thanks to his run of 3.683 at 316.97 on Friday. Leah Pruett qualified third after her pass from 3.718 at 324.59 also held up from a day ago.

Greg Anderson stayed perfect in Pro Stock qualifying, securing the No. 1 spot for the fourth consecutive race. His run of 6.524 at 210.50 held up from Friday in his HendrickCars.com Chevrolet Camaro, and the points leader and four-time world champion claimed the top spot for the 110th time in his standout career. Anderson, who also has two victories in 2021, will take on Cristian Cuadra, Deric Kramer and Troy Coughlin Jr. in the opening-round quad to being eliminations at his home track, as he continues to roll along this season.

“This gives me a lot of confidence,” Anderson said. “I love racing at this track and we’ve got a lot of experience here, so we should do well. I’m looking forward to hopefully having a big day tomorrow. This car has been a dream to drive all year, so we’ll win if we can get a win (on Sunday) for Rick Hendrick and this HendrickCars.com Camaro.”

Aaron Stanfield’s 6.533 at 210.67 from Friday kept him second, while back-to-back world champ Erica Enders moved to third on Saturday, making the quickest run of the day with a pass of 6.534 at 211.59

On a record-setting day in Pro Stock Motorcycle, it was Scotty Pollacheck who claimed the No. 1 spot for the second straight race, going 6.736 at 201.16 on his Denso/Strutmaster/Matt Smith Racing EBR. It shattered the track record set less than 24 hours ago and gave Pollacheck, who also won in Atlanta, the sixth-quickest run in class history. He’ll face James Underdahl, Angie Smith and Karen Stoffer to open eliminations as Pollacheck looks to win a four-wide race for the first time in his career.

“The four-wide races are always tough, but I love racing in them and I would love to close the deal on Sunday,” Pollacheck said. “I’ve been close before, but I’ve never got that trophy at the end of the day. Hopefully, we can change that (on Sunday).”

Steve Johnson qualified second with a 6.738 at 196.90, making the seventh-quickest pass ever in the class. Matt Smith was third thanks to a 6.740 at 201.73. Eddie Krawiec also made history on Saturday, making the fastest run ever in the class with his run of 203.49.

In E3 Spark Plugs NHRA Pro Mod Drag Racing Series action, points leader Justin Bond earned his second No. 1 qualifier in three races, as his run of 5.631 at 253.75 in his ProCharger-powered Bahrain 1 Racing Camaro from Friday held up. Khalid alBalooshi qualified second with a 5.658 at 253.61 and Jose Gonzalez took third after going 5.678 at 252.80.

Eliminations for the NGK NTK NHRA Four-Wide Nationals begin at 12 p.m. ET on Sunday.

CONCORD, N.C. -- First-round pairings for professional eliminations Sunday for the 11th annual NGK NTK NHRA Four-Wide Nationals at zMax Dragway, the fourth of 22 events in the NHRA Camping World Drag Racing Series. Pairings based on results in qualifying, which ended Saturday. DNQs listed below pairings.

Top Fuel -- 1. Brittany Force, 3.662 seconds, 333.08 mph vs. 16. Joe Morrison, 4.115, 296.89 vs. 8. Justin Ashley, 3.796, 324.51 vs. 9. Clay Millican, 3.810, 312.57; 2. Steve Torrence, 3.683, 326.95 vs. 15. Arthur Allen, 3.977, 299.86 vs. 7. Doug Foley, 3.785, 320.36 vs. 10. Mike Salinas, 3.812, 318.17; 3. Leah Pruett, 3.718, 324.59 vs. 14. Krista Baldwin, 3.920, 314.17 vs. 6. Antron Brown, 3.761, 325.30 vs. 11. Shawn Langdon, 3.830, 317.05; 4. Josh Hart, 3.757, 327.03 vs. 13. Kyle Wurtzel, 3.885, 314.68 vs. 5. Billy Torrence, 3.760, 326.63 vs. 12. Doug Kalitta, 3.832, 317.42.

Did Not Qualify: 17. Luigi Novelli, 4.131, 283.55; 18. Buddy Hull, 5.467, 135.12.

Funny Car -- 1. John Force, Chevy Camaro, 3.902, 330.55 vs. 16. Dale Creasy Jr., Dodge Charger, 6.104, 112.87 vs. 8. Mike McIntire, Toyota Camry, 4.019, 316.60 vs. 9. Dave Richards, Ford Mustang, 4.044, 308.57; 2. Alexis DeJoria, Camry, 3.930, 318.54 vs. 15. Robert Hight, Camaro, 5.413, 132.67 vs. 7. Bob Tasca III, Mustang, 4.013, 324.05 vs. 10. Blake Alexander, Mustang, 4.057, 309.27; 3. Ron Capps, Charger, 3.943, 325.30 vs. 14. Cory Lee, Mustang, 4.423, 230.92 vs. 6. Cruz Pedregon, Charger, 3.957, 322.81 vs. 11. Matt Hagan, Charger, 4.058, 260.71; 4. J.R. Todd, Camry, 3.946, 325.69 vs. 13. Terry Haddock, Mustang, 4.215, 298.80 vs. 5. Tim Wilkerson, Mustang, 3.952, 320.05 vs. 12. Jim Campbell, Charger, 4.125, 287.29.

Pro Stock -- 1. Greg Anderson, Chevy Camaro, 6.524, 211.33 vs. 16. Cristian Cuadra, Ford Mustang, 6.669, 207.18 vs. 8. Deric Kramer, Camaro, 6.546, 210.87 vs. 9. Troy Coughlin Jr., Camaro, 6.554, 210.50; 2. Aaron Stanfield, Camaro, 6.533, 211.53 vs. 15. Fernando Cuadra, Mustang, 6.625, 209.69 vs. 7. Matt Hartford, Camaro, 6.544, 211.30 vs. 10. Dallas Glenn, Camaro, 6.556, 210.93; 3. Erica Enders, Camaro, 6.534, 211.59 vs. 14. Aaron Strong, Camaro, 6.583, 210.21 vs. 6. Mason McGaha, Camaro, 6.543, 210.87 vs. 11. Kenny Delco, Camaro, 6.560, 211.49; 4. Kyle Koretsky, Camaro, 6.535, 210.87 vs. 13. Fernando Cuadra Jr., Mustang, 6.574, 210.41 vs. 5. Chris McGaha, Camaro, 6.541, 210.83 vs. 12. Val Smeland, Camaro, 6.564, 211.13.

Did Not Qualify: 17. John Gaydosh Jr, 6.863, 202.55; 18. Richie Stevens, 7.327, 153.13.

Pro Stock Motorcycle -- 1. Scotty Pollacheck, EBR, 6.736, 201.16 vs. 16. Jim Underdahl, Suzuki, 6.866, 196.64 vs. 8. Angie Smith, EBR, 6.782, 199.02 vs. 9. Karen Stoffer, Suzuki, 6.799, 198.61; 2. Steve Johnson, Suzuki, 6.738, 197.62 vs. 15. Kelly Clontz, Suzuki, 6.862, 194.72 vs. 7. Andrew Hines, Buell, 6.773, 202.15 vs. 10. Chip Ellis, EBR, 6.824, 198.50; 3. Matt Smith, EBR, 6.740, 202.18 vs. 14. Cory Reed, Suzuki, 6.851, 199.08 vs. 6. Eddie Krawiec, Buell, 6.771, 203.49 vs. 11. Jerry Savoie, Suzuki, 6.845, 195.65; 4. Hector Arana Jr, EBR, 6.761, 202.70 vs. 13. Ryan Oehler, EBR, 6.848, 198.96 vs. 5. Joey Gladstone, Suzuki, 6.763, 200.53 vs. 12. Angelle Sampey, Suzuki, 6.847, 198.20.

Did Not Qualify: 17. Chris Bostick, 6.871, 196.36; 18. Marc Ingwersen, 6.914, 195.99; 19. Jianna Salinas, 6.945, 192.88; 20. Pablo Gonzalez, 7.025, 191.65; 21. Ron Tornow, 7.036, 193.90; 22. David Barron, 7.274, 160.08.

