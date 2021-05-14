USAC East Coast Sprints, Modifieds and Sportsman Make for Saturday Action at Grandview

Saturday night at Grandview Speedway will offer an exciting night of racing. There will be variety featuring the United States Auto Club East Coast Sprints making their only appearance of the season. And there will be the always action packed T.P.Trailers NASCAR Modifieds along with the T.P.Truck Equipment Sportsman. Qualifying events for all will take place and feature races for the top performers.

Expected to see action in the sprints will be such standouts as Alex Bright and Briggs Danner, both early season feature winners, along with Steve Drevicki, Ed Aikin, Mike Thompson and a host of others. The tripleheader show gets the green at 7:30 p.m. Spectator gates open at 5:30 p.m. Adults are admitted for the special night of racing for $25 while youngsters 11 and under pay $10.

The Low, Down and Dirty Meet and Greet (Hosted by Whippy) this Saturday at the main gate area will take place from 5 p.m. to 6 p.m. Included will be USAC East Coast racer Billy Ney along with Modified talents Brad Grim and Nate Brinker.

Coming on Saturday, May 22nd another tripleheader show with Modifieds, Sportsman and the Outlaw Vintage Racers. Information on racing at Grandview is available at www.grandviewspeedway.com, Facebook or telephone 610.754.7688.

Grandview Speedway PR