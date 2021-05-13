Macon IL Speedway Set For 95Q Armed Forces Night Saturday

Macon Speedway is set to go back to green this coming Saturday, May 15 with seven divisions of racing on 95Q Armed Forces Night at the track. Active and retired Military Members will receive free grandstand admission if they show ID proof at the ticket window.

The BillingsleyRewards.com Modified division has seen strong car counts and great racing over its first two nights of the year and there is currently a tie for the point lead. Springfield, IL driving veteran, Guy Taylor, and many-time track champion, Tommy Sheppard, Jr. are atop the standings, each winning features this season. Billy Knebel, Alan Crowder, and Kyle Helmick round out the top five in this year’s points.

New Berlin, IL driver, Jose Parga, is off to a great start, winning both Decatur Building Trades Pro Late Model features so far. Parga leads the DIRTcar National Standings by a sizable margin as well as the Macon points by 6 markers over Jake Little. Colby Sheppard, Donny Koehler, and Dakota Ewing are top five point competitors.

Arguably some of the best action this season has come from the DIRTcar Pro Mod class. Kyle Helmick leads the points by just four over last year’s champion, Billy Knebel, and Kevin Crowder. Nick Justice and Jake Montgomery are fourth and fifth of the 20 cars that have been on track so far.

Lovington, IL driver Jeremy Nichols has been behind the wheel of the Rudy Zaragoza owned Street Stock over the first couple of weeks but it’s the Weddle Performance Engines Sportsman standings that he currently leads. Nichols has dominated the two Sportsman races in the Street Stock car, claiming both victories. Scott Landers is second in points, while Jim Farley, III, Rick Roedel, and Dennis Vander Meersch complete the top five.

Argenta, IL’s Nick Macklin and Cerro Gordo, IL’s Terry Reed are atop the standings in the Archers Alley Street Stock class. Jaret Duff is third in the championship chase, while Guy Taylor and Jeremy Nichols round out the top five. Nichols and Bobby Beiler have claimed this year’s feature wins.

The DIRTcar Hornet division is led by Chatham, IL’s Allan Harris, who won the feature on opening night. Billy Mason has had two solid finishes and is second in points, while Shelby Beiler, Cook Crawford, and Jessica Lowe complete the top five.

Rounding out Saturday’s action will be the Micro By Bailey Chassis class. The division raced two weeks ago, had 25 cars in attendance, and put on a thrilling show for the fans in the stands. Aiden Purdue is the point leader after claiming the win, while Jacob Tipton, Alex Midkiff, John Barnard, and Hayden Harvey complete the top five.

In addition to the free admission for active and retired Military Members, Macon Speedway will also have an interactive Army display with activities.

Pits will open at 4:00, grandstands at 5:00, hotlaps are at 6:00, and racing will go green at 7:00. Grandstand admission is $15, while kids 11 and under are free.

Macon Speedway PR