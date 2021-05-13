Stafford Speedway & CT DPH Partner to Offer Race Fans Free Covid-19 Vaccinations at Call Before You Dig Open 81 Event, Friday May 14th

Stafford Motor Speedway and the Connecticut Department of Health have partnered to offer free Covid-19 vaccinations at the Call Before You Dig Open Modified 81 event scheduled for Friday, May 14th. Vaccinations will be available at the mobile unit located in the front parking lot from 5:00pm to 7:00pm on race day. All those who receive a vaccination prior to the event will be eligible for a free Hummel Brothers Hot Dog from the concession stand Friday night.

Race fans who have yet to receive the Covid-19 vaccine are encouraged to take advantage of the convenience at the track. The CT DPH vaccine vans will return June 11th to provide the 2nd Covid-19 vaccine dose to eligible race fans.

What to know before receiving your vaccination

Vaccinations will start at 5:00pm and go through 7:00pm

No need to bring anything; ID or proof of insurance is not needed

Vaccination staff will fill out any necessary forms at the vaccination site

Anyone over the age of 12 will be eligible, regardless of state of residence

There is no cost, and no insurance requirement

For more information: https://portal.ct.gov/vaccine-portal/DPH-van-clinics

Six divisions of racing are on hand for the Friday, May 14th Call Before You Dig Open Modified 81, headlined by the Open Modifieds. Over 30 of the top modified drivers in the region are expected to be in attendance including NASCAR Cup driver Ryan Preece, Spring Sizzler winner Patrick Emerling, Modified Tour point leader Eric Goodale, multi-time SK Modified® champion Ronnie Williams, and many more. Full up to date entry-list is available on staffordspeedway.com.

General admission gates for the Friday, May 14th event open at 5:00pm with Open Modified qualifying set to begin at 6:00pm. Feature racing will roll off at approximately 6:30pm. Tickets are available online at StaffordSpeedway.com/tickets and will also be available at the gates day of show. If you are unable to attend the event tune into the live stream on FloRacing, the official streaming partner of Stafford Speedway.

