Nathan crews close to perfect in chase for South Boston Speedway Budweiser pure stock division title

Every racer seeks perfection. So far this season, South Boston Speedway Budweiser Pure Stock Division competitor Nathan Crews is very close to being perfect.

The defending division champion has won all four of the races held in the division thus far, has won the pole for every event, has set a new division qualifying record, and has led 79 out of a possible 105 laps.

“I could never have dreamed of doing anything like what has been going on this year,” Crews remarked.

“We’re just very, very fortunate. I’m trying to enjoy it all because this will probably be my last season in Pure Stock. We just want to have fun, enjoy it, and spend time with friends and family.”

Crews’ record is made more outstanding in that he started at the rear of the field in two of his four starts and won.

“I’ve just been fortunate,” Crews pointed out.

“When you’re doing things like that you have to really be hitting your marks and being patient while at the same time being aggressive. Any little mess-up and the driver that is leading the race can be tough to catch.”

The Long Island, Virginia resident has made winning look easy this season. He quickly points out success does not come without hard work.

“It’s definitely a lot of hard work involved,” Crews said.

“It puts a lot of pressure on us to try to keep doing well every week. We’re at the shop every night, seven days a week working on the car, always trying to find things to get the car better. It takes a whole lot of work and staying on top of things just to make sure you have everything right.”

Crews said his fellow drivers and teams in the Budweiser Pure Stock Division are getting stronger.

“The other guys are catching up every single week,” noted Crews.

“Those guys have definitely stepped up. There are a lot of really good drivers in this class. Some of these guys just need a chance. They have definitely come a long way. It could be anybody’s game on any given night.”

Crews will have two opportunities to add to his win total Saturday night when the Budweiser Pure Stock Division competitors battle it out in twin 15-lap races that will be part of the First Responders Night at the Races event at South Boston Speedway.

The First Responders Night at the Races event at “America’s Hometown Track” will feature free admission for all police, fire and EMS with ID and a pre-race parade lap featuring area EMS vehicles.

A six-race card will highlight Saturday night’s First Responders Night at the Races. The night’s action will include twin 75-lap races for the NASCAR Advance Auto Parts Weekly Series Late Model Stock Car Division and a 50-lap race for the Limited Sportsman Division. The Budweiser Pure Stock Division drivers will compete in twin 15-lap races and a 15-lap race for the Budweiser Hornets Division will round out the night’s racing card.

Registration and pit gates will open at 2 p.m. Saturday. Practice starts at 4 p.m. and grandstand gates will open at 5:30 p.m. Qualifying begins at 6 p.m. and the first race will get the green flag at 7 p.m.

