Jade Avedisian earns third consecutive non-wing micro win

4-year-old Jade Avedisian of Clovis, Calif. continued a hot start to her 2021 season over the last three weekends, picking up four total victories including three consecutive in non-wing 600cc Micro Sprints. Avedisian’s wins have spanned two at Delta Speedway and a triumph at Lemoore Raceway, along with a Friday night Stock 600 victory at Visalia’s Keller Auto Raceway Plaza Park.

Avedisian’s winning ways at Delta Speedway in Stockton included thrilling last-lap passes for victory in each try. The driver of the #14 Driven Chassis passed multi-time track champion Brandon Carey on the inside of turn four to win on April 24. On May 1, she went around the outside of Medford, Oregon’s Ashton Torgerson in a near photo finish.

This weekend’s Mother’s Day weekend win at Lemoore Raceway saw Avedisian time in seventh quick before finishing third in the heat race. In the feature, she advanced into the lead by lap 13 to go on to win the 30-lap contest. She also competed in Super 600 for Driven Chassis. She qualified third and finished second in the heat race. Avedisian twice led laps in the feature before following stablemate Cody Christensen across the finish line.

Avedisian will have this weekend off before returning to POWRi Midget Racing for Chad Boat Industries. On May 21-22 she is slated to race at Charleston Speedway in Illinois before tackling Missouri’s Lake Ozark Speedway May 29-30.

