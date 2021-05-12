JOCKEY Made In America 250 NASCAR Cup Series Race Set For Road America July 4th

Jockey International, a 145-year-old brand recognized for its premium underwear and apparel, has signed on to be the title sponsor of the NASCAR Cup Series race at Road America on the Fourth of July. This year’s race will be known as the Jockey Made in America 250 presented by Kwik Trip . The green flag will fly on the event at approximately 1:30 pm CST, and the race will be aired LIVE on NBC.

“As a Wisconsin-based company, we have long known that Road America is a world-class racetrack and we are proud to be the title sponsor for the NASCAR Cup Series on the Fourth of July,” said Tom Hecker, director of sports marketing, Jockey. “The motorsports industry has highly engaged, loyal fans and we look forward to enhancing the fan experience on Independence Day weekend while highlighting our new Made in America products, available this month.”

Founded in 1876, Jockey is a privately held, family-owned company with headquarters in Kenosha, Wis. The company has expanded into one of the most well-known apparel brands around the world with its apparel sold in more than 140 countries around the world.

“Jockey is a tremendous fit for Road America,” said Mike Kertscher, Road America’s President and General Manager. “They are a global brand with local roots dedicated to expanding their presence in motorsports. We feel that Jockey will integrate itself very well in the racing community through this partnership, and we are very excited to have them on board in such a prestigious capacity. We also want to let everyone know that the response for this event has been amazing and everyone is encouraged to get their tickets and parking for Sunday now because parking on (Sunday Only) will sell out. Fans can also park for FREE at the Sheboygan County Fairgrounds and take a shuttle to and from the track. We look forward to seeing everyone at America’s National Park of Speed on the Fourth of July.”

The multi-year partnership between Road America and Jockey includes several shared marketing and promotional initiatives designed to help increase brand awareness and promote their products.

Race day will feature NASCAR Cup incredible wheel-to-wheel racing when the green flag drops for the Jockey Made in America 250 presented by Kwik Trip . The NASCAR Cup Series features thrilling door-to-door and wheel-to-wheel action through stage racing, which ensures more highlight-reel moments during a race, increases the sense of urgency, and emphasizes aggressive racing strategy. Fans will have the opportunity to watch NASCAR’s future stars such as Cole Custer, Tyler Reddick, Christopher Bell, and Erik Jones battle it out with superstars such as Kyle Busch, Martin Truex Jr., and 2020 NASCAR Cup Series Champion, Chase Elliott, on the storied 4-mile, 14-turn road circuit.

The NASCAR Cup Series will be joined by the NASCAR XFINITY Series Henry 180 on July 3rd and the Trans Am Series once again as the series will host two 100-mile races during the weekend.

Tickets are available, and fans are welcome. Additional event details, ticket pricing, and camping information can be found at www.roadamerica.com or by calling 800-365-7223. Anyone 16-years-old and under is FREE with a paying adult at the gate. Racing runs rain or shine.

To plan your visit, check out Road America's Frequently Asked Questions webpage at www.roadamerica.com/faq

RA PR