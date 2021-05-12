Get COVID-19 Tested or Vaccinated for FREE at Talladega Superspeedway This Saturday, and Get Two Laps Around Iconic Track

This Saturday, May 15, families can join the race to end COVID-19 by getting a FREE COVID-19 test and/or vaccine, and enjoy an exclusive opportunity to drive around the greatest race track in the world - Talladega Superspeedway.

The event is sponsored by the Talladega Superspeedway, the Alabama National Guard, the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services, the CDC Foundation and the Alabama Department of Public Health (ADPH). At the drive-through event, COVID-19 testing and vaccination will be offered at no charge from 9 a.m. until 5 p.m. CDT.

As a special incentive, the track is offering people ages 16 and older, who choose to be tested and/or vaccinated, the thrill of driving their car or truck on the 2.66-mile, 33-degree banked track, located just off I-20 at 3366 Speedway Blvd., in Lincoln, AL. Drivers and their riders will take two laps behind a track pace vehicle at highway speed. Motorcycles are not permitted.

At the drive-through event, all participants will be asked to review educational material about COVID-19 vaccine and sign a consent form. There will also be a consent waiver to participate in taking the laps around the track. Participants must be at least 19 years old with a valid driver's license, car registration in their name, and vehicle insurance. Participants 16 to 18 years old with a valid driver's license must have a parent or legal guardian in the vehicle to sign a minor release form. Links to the consent waivers are below.

Consent Waiver for ages 19 and older: www.alabamapublichealth.gov/ covid19/assets/talladega- consent.pdf

Consent Waiver for minors 16 to 18: www.alabamapublichealth.gov/ covid19/assets/talladega- minor-consent.pdf

COVID-19 testing is essential in helping to control the spread of COVID-19 by detecting whether an individual has the virus and needs to take precautions to protect others. Preregistration is encouraged but not required to receive COVID-19 testing. Walk-ups are welcome!!! For more information, go to www.alabamapublichealth.gov/ covid19/talladega.html. To preregister for COVID-19 testing, go to https://doineedacovid19test. com/Lincoln_AL_12007.html.

Vaccines for COVID-19 are highly effective at preventing COVID-19 disease, especially severe illness and death. No registration is needed for vaccination. ADPH’s goal is to get COVID-19 vaccine to Alabamians as speedily as possible. Vaccines will be administered by members of the Alabama National Guard, with a public health nurse present. After receiving the vaccine, people will wait 15-minutes to be observed for any rare allergic reactions

Talladega Superspeedway is offering its facilities in partnership with the Increasing Community Access to Testing program of the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services, its testing provider eTrueNorth, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the CDC Foundation and ADPH.

The track’s main entrance off of Speedway Blvd will be utilized before going through the Turn Four Tunnel (look for the giant American flag) to get to the infield. Noticeable signage will be used throughout to make it easy for those attending. There will be no public restrooms available.

