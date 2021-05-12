Big Machine Music City Grand Prix Announces Hotel Partners for the Inaugural Weekend

The Big Machine Music City Grand Prix is excited to announce it’s hotel partners for the inaugural weekend, August 6-8, 2021, all now available to book. This group of downtown hotels believe in what this event means to Nashville and is able to offer something for every Big Machine Music City Grand Prix attendee whether they are traveling from miles away or just down the street. Tickets so far have been purchased by fans from 46 out of the 50 states and with the international appeal this race has, Big Machine Music City Grand Prix is thrilled to have these hotel partners that offer a place for every type of fan and traveler.



"This announcement is another key step in our overall recovery efforts and is a great reminder that the inaugural Big Machine Music City Grand Prix is getting close, and will have a huge impact on our industry this summer," said Butch Spyridon, President and CEO of the Nashville Convention & Visitors Corporation.



"An event of our size and scope would not be possible without Nashville's incredible hospitality industry and more specifically our hotel partners who are able to offer a range of accommodations for our guests from Four-star amenities to kid friendly hotels,” said Chris Parker President of the Big Machine Music City Grand Prix. “We encourage all fans, traveling from afar or those who live just down the road, to take advantage of the great rates and convenience of staying downtown to fully experience the Big Machine Music City Grand Prix."



The three-day international festival of speed and sound August 6-8, 2021 offers something for everyone. It will be staged on a temporary 2.17-mile grand prix circuit in Nashville and around the Nissan Stadium campus. The course will cross the Cumberland River via the Korean Veterans Memorial Bridge, making the Music City Grand Prix the only current event in motorsports to cross over a major body of water.



In addition to a weekend of racing, attendees can look forward to the best Nashville has to offer, including live music performances by top artists, best-in-class food experiences and entertainment that centers on speed in a way only Music City can serve up.



For more information on The Big Machine Music City Grand Prix visit musiccitygp.com or follow us on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter at @musiccitygp. Ticket packages are on sale now. Fans can purchase Big Machine Music City Grand Prix three-day ticket packages, starting at $119, and festival add-ons at musiccitygp.com/tickets, Ticketmaster.com or by calling the Tennessee Titans’ ticket office at 615-565-4650.



Music City Grand Prix PR