Indianapolis Motor Speedway Museum Open to Fans Throughout All 105th Indy 500 Track Activity Days; Modified Parking Plan, Free Public Shuttles in Operation

The Indianapolis Motor Speedway Museum will be open for business and welcoming fans throughout all 2021 “Month of May” activities at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway, including INDYCAR GMR Grand Prix weekend and 105 th Indianapolis 500 presented by Gainbridge practice and qualifying days and Race Day.

After a difficult 2020, which saw the Museum closed from March-July and during all rescheduled 104 th Indy 500 track activity in August, IMS Museum President Joe Hale said the Museum staff are excited to share new exhibits and The Basement Collection Tour with fans.

He also encouraged visitors to familiarize themselves with parking protocols and the extensive, free shuttle system fans should use for convenient access to the Museum.

“Our hats off to IMS and local health officials for coming up with an excellent operating plan which welcomes fans back to the Speedway’s grandstands and the IMS Museum in May,” said Hale. “This is traditionally the busiest time of year for the Museum, which is vitally important from a revenue standpoint, but most importantly it’s when we can really open our doors to a global audience and show off new exhibits and new additions to the visitor experience. I can’t thank IMS officials enough, for their cooperation and assistance to us in providing free shuttle services for our fans.”

Museum Access and Parking: As is the usual requirement each year, IMS Museum visitors must possess a ticket or credential providing access to the Speedway grounds on GMR Grand Prix and Indianapolis 500 practice, qualifying and race days. This is due to the Museum’s location inside the famed 2.5-mile IMS oval.

On days without track activity, Museum guests are welcome to park in the Museum’s public parking areas located in front of the Museum’s main entrance. However, on track activity days, the Museum parking lots will be closed; visitors should plan to park in IMS guest parking areas and use shuttles to get to the Museum and other areas of the facility.

Restrictions to Viewing Areas: To maintain a safe, healthy environment for all visitors, the Turn 2 Viewing Mounds will be closed all days and guests will not be permitted to walk to the mounds from the Museum. Likewise, Museum visitors will not be permitted to loiter on the sidewalks or walkways in front of the Museum during track activity.

Shuttle Routes and Pickup Locations: For GMR Grand Prix weekend, free shuttles will run continuously during IMS open-gate hours between the Museum and 6 th Street and Hulman Blvd. in the Speedway’s infield. Wait times at each stop should be no more than five to 10 minutes.

During all 2021 Indianapolis 500 presented by Gainbridge track activity, shuttles will run continuously between the Museum, 6 th and Hulman Blvd., and outside of Tunnel 10 (the pedestrian/vehicle tunnel between Turns 3 and 4 of the oval). The Tunnel 10 pick-up point is an excellent place for fans using IMS guest parking lots on the north side of the facility.

Visit IMS’s “Indianapolis 500 Plan Ahead Guide” for helpful tips and information before your visit to the IMS Museum: ims.com/PlanAhead .

IMS Museum Hours of Operation, May 11-30 (Dates and times in bold reflect days which visitors must possess an IMS ticket or event credential for access to the grounds, including the Museum. All times are Eastern) :

May 11-13: 9 a.m.-5 p.m.

May 14 (GMR Grand Prix Practice/Qualifying): 7:30 a.m.-5 p.m.

May 15 (GMR Grand Prix Race Day): 8 a.m.-5 p.m.

May 16-17 (Track closed): 9 a.m.-5 p.m.

May 18 (Indianapolis 500 Practice): 9 a.m.-5 p.m.

May 19-21 (Indianapolis 500 Practice): 10 a.m.-5 p.m.

May 22 (Crown Royal Armed Forces Qualifying): 8 a.m.-5 p.m.

May 23 (Crown Royal Armed Forces Qualifying): 9 a.m.-5 p.m.

May 24-27 (Track closed): 9 a.m.-5 p.m.

May 28 (Miller Lite Carb Day): 8 a.m.-2 p.m.

May 29 (Track closed): 9 a.m.-5 p.m.

May 30 (105 th Indianapolis 500 presented by Gainbridge): 6 a.m.-5 p.m.

This “Month of May” is the first for the IMS Museum to offer fans The Basement Collection Tour, an exclusive, 30-minute journey through the rare and priceless works of automotive art located in the Museum’s lower level. With tours capped at just six guests per tour, and no one under the age of 16 permitted, The Basement Collection Tour delivers an experience for IMS and automotive afficionados like nowhere else in the world. Learn more: http://bit.ly/BasementColl

Reservations are strongly recommended for The Basement Collection Tour, as some days in May are expected to sell out. Walk-ins are welcome depending on availability. For the latest information on all IMS Museum track and Basement tours, e-mail This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. or call (317) 492-6784.

Along with iconic Indianapolis 500-winning cars on permanent display, IMS Museum visitors should make time to journey through feature exhibits “Rocket Rick Mears presented by Racemaker Press” and “Granatelli: Larger Than Life presented by O’Donovan & McCardel Wealth Management of Raymond James.”

Rocket Rick Mears is a tribute to four-time Indianapolis 500 winner Rick Mears on the 30 th anniversary of his record-tying “500” victory, joining legends A.J. Foyt and Al Unser in the lofty “four-timers” club. Granatelli: Larger Than Life tells the rags-to-riches story of legendary car owner and tireless promoter Andy Granatelli, from auto-centric entrepreneurial efforts as a teen on Chicago’s tough West Side to business mogul and winning “500” team owner.