New Hampshire Motor Speedway Waves the Green Flag for a Season Full of Racing

New Hampshire Motor Speedway (NHMS) is gearing up for an exciting and action-packed racing season that includes Motorcycle Week at NHMS featuring the 98th Annual Loudon Classic, a two-day NASCAR race weekend highlighted by the NASCAR Cup Series (NCS) Foxwoods Resort Casino 301, plus the Granite State Legends Cars Road Course Series (RCS) and many other racing clubs, driving experiences and more throughout the season.

"We are thrilled to welcome race fans to 'The Magic Mile' to enjoy the many racing events we've got lined up throughout the season," said David McGrath, executive vice president and general manager of New Hampshire Motor Speedway. "The past year has given us the opportunity to host a variety of events that are outside of our typical wheelhouse, but we're excited to get back to our motorsports and fan entertainment roots."

Motorcycle Week at NHMS (June 12-20)

NHMS is a top destination for riders visiting the area during Laconia Motorcycle Week with on- and off-track events throughout the nine days of motorcycle mayhem. Racing bookends a week-long motorcycle celebration featuring vendors, demo rides from Laconia Harley-Davidson and more.

The United States Classic Racing Association kicks off the on-track action with the FIM North American Vintage Championships, June 12-13. A variety of classes, ranging form 1950s tank shifters to modern small bike twins, provide a plethora of vintage racing action.

The racing continues June 18-20 when Northeast Motorcycle Road Racing (formerly the Loudon Road Race Series) competes in round three of Championship Cup Series racing, highlighted by the 98th Annual Loudon Classic, the longest-running motorcycle race in America.

Doubleheader Saturday (July 17)

The NASCAR Xfinity Series (NXS) and NASCAR Whelen Modified Tour (NWMT) return to the July racing lineup to kick off NHMS’s NASCAR race weekend on Doubleheader Saturday. NASCAR’s rising stars will compete in the Lakes Region 200 and the New England fan-favorite modifieds are sure to put on an intense race at the Whelen 100. Adult tickets start at just $35 while kids 12 and under are free.

Foxwoods Resort Casino 301 (July 18)

The NCS will make its traditional mid-summer visit to “The Magic Mile” for the Foxwoods Resort Casino 301, which will mark the series’ 50th Loudon appearance. Will defending race winner Brad Keselowski land in victory lane again, or will Kevin Harvick earn the title of NHMS’s winningest NCS driver? Will Ryan Preece score his first NCS win at his hometrack, or will reigning NCS champion Chase Elliott win his first giant lobster? Adult tickets start at just $49 while kids 12 and under are just $10.

In addition to the on-track action, other traditional race weekend experiences for fans will return this year including camping, Fan Zone and entertainment.

Road Course Series (Multiple Events Throughout Season)

The Granite State Legends Cars RCS runs as a part of U.S. Legend Cars International. The 2021 schedule features 13 legend car races from April through September, including 10 races on the 1.6-mile full road course and three races on the 0.95-mile inner road course. Tickets are available on-site on the day of each race starting at $15 for adults and $10 for kids 12 and under.

NHMS PR