$46,000 in Prize Money Announced for June 12th TickMike.com SK ModifiedR All-Star Showdown; Remaining SRX Tickets Available May 10th

The racing world is abuzz about the launch of Tony Stewart and Ray Evernham’s new SRX Racing Series, which will debut at Stafford Speedway on Saturday, June 12th. The series will headline the Saturday event and will be supported by the TickMike.com SK Modified® All-Star Showdown. Stafford Speedway officials have announced the format of the All-Star Showdown alongside $46,000 in prize money.

“June 12th will be a big night for Stafford Speedway,” explained Stafford Speedway CEO Mark Arute. “The debut of a new national series at the track to be televised live on CBS and the first ever SK Modified® All-Star race. The goal of this event is to put on a show for the fans and to reward our weekly competitors. We’re paying at least $2,000 to each top-15 finisher and $4,000 to the winner. Thank you to Mike and everyone at TickMike.com for supporting the event.”

The All-Star event will be structured in 3 stages for a total of 50 laps. Stage 1 and 2 will be 20 laps each and will pay a $1,000 bonus to each stage winner. The final “Showdown” stage of 10 laps with $4,000 awarded to the race winner. Every driver finishing in the top-15 is guaranteed at least $2,000 in prize money.

Additional bonus money is up for grabs for the winner of stages 1 & 2. The winner of stage 1 will have the option to go back to 15th to start stage 2, if they go on to win the Showdown the driver would be awarded an additional $1,500. The winner of stage 2 will have the option to go back to 10th for the Showdown, if they go on to win the Showdown the driver would be awarded an additional $2,500.

“If a driver sweeps the night they’d win $10,000,” continued Mark Arute. “To do that they’d have to put on one heck of a drive. We will have a full house with many fans attending their first Stafford Speedway event. We hope the drivers take a look at the strong $2,000 in prize money throughout the field and put on a show.”

Entry to the All-Star Showdown will be exclusive. The top-15 in SK Modified® points will be locked into the field along with any past SK Modified® champions. All past SK Modified® champions are eligible for the event. Some recently active past champions include Ryan Preece, Woody Pitkat, Mike Christopher, Sr., Frank Ruocco, and Bo Gunning.

Remaining tickets for the SRX Racing Series and TickMike.com SK Modified® All-Star Showdown will go on sale May 10th. Ticket access will be available to ticket alert list subscribers from 8:00am to 10:00am on May 10th. Any additional tickets will be available on StaffordSpeedway.com/tickets beginning at 10:00am. All those interested in tickets are encouraged to sign-up for the ticket alert list, click here to subscribe.

For more information, visit www.staffordspeedway.com, checkout Stafford Speedway on Facebook or Twitter, or contact the track office at 860-684-2783.

Stafford Speedway PR