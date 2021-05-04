Bicycle Giveaways, Stock Cars and TQ Midgets this coming Saturday, May 8 at Mahoning Valley Speedway

Mahoning Valley Speedway has reeled off five straight weeks of exciting racing and that momentum continues this coming Saturday, May 8 at 5:00 pm with another full slate of short track action.



Sportsman Modifieds, Late Model, Street Stocks, Hobby Stocks, Futures/Rookie Hobby Stocks plus the season opening event for the American Three Quarter Midget Racing Association TQ Midgets.



And it will be a special night for the younger set as well with Kids Bike Night giveaways sponsored by Franzosa Trucking of Hazle Township. Bikes, for both boys and girls, will be raffled off for free to kids in age groups 5-6, 7-9 and 10-12 by simply filling out a ticket upon arrival to the main grandstand and during intermission a random draw for the winners will be held. One ticket per person and kids must be accompanied by a parent or guardian.



Richie Franzosa and his Franzosa Trucking firm, who are long-time supporters of northeast asphalt short track racing be it with paving or the use of specific equipment, have graciously stepped to in sponsor the bicycles for the kids.



Also, with Sunday being Mother’s Day, the first 100 moms through he front gate will each receive a carnation in honor of their special day.



On track action will be a good one too. Sportsman Modifieds are back for second straight and third time this season and after last week’s barnburner that saw Avery Arthofer hold off Jaden Brown and Randy Ahner Jr., in a tight finish it will indeed be a hard act to follow but one that will be very anticipative.



Late Models are also in action led by the division’s opening day winner Lorin Arthofer II.



The Hobby Stocks having be putting on some dazzling features thus far and the Futures/Rookie Hobby Stocks continue to showcase the up and coming stars of Mahoning Valley.



Additionally on Saturday evening will be the first race of the season for the touring ATQMRA TQ Midgets. This time-honored club has been a staple over the years at Mahoning and hold the distinction of recording the fastest laps around the paved ¼-mile with speeds that near 100 mph.



The Modifieds are off in preparation for the Mahoning Valley Speedway Hall of Fame Series Race #2 Ward Crozier Sr., Tribute on May 15. The rain date for this event is Sunday, May 16 at 2:00 pm.



Early paid practice will take place from 11:00 to 2:00. Regular warm-up will get under way at 3:00 pm. Driver sign-ins will be from 1:30 – 2:45.



Grandstands will open at 3:00 pm. Adult admission is $14, $2 discount for active military, students and seniors 65+, must have valid ID. Children 10 & under are free.



Please log onto the official Mahoning Valley Speedway website at www.mahoningvalley-speedway.com , Facebook at Mahoning Valley Speedway or Twitter @MahoningSpeed for updated info and news. Mahoning Valley Speedway, owned and operated by Jack and Rebecca Carlino, is located on PA route 443 just a few miles west of Lehighton.



MVS PR