Records Fall In Spectacular Fashion in Front of Great Crowd at 12th Annual Mud Mayhem Mud Bog

After a year off due to the COVID-19 pandemic, The Pit at Virginia Motor Speedway swung open the gates for the 12th Annual Mud Mayhem Mud Bog presented by Atlantic Broadband and WhosYourDriver.org and welcomed back a great crowd and truck count this past Saturday, May 1. The event was also sponsored by Virginia is for Racing Lovers (VA Tourism), Northern Neck Chevrolet, Atkins Petroleum & Propane, Gary's Transmission, After Hours Fabrication, Collision One, and Truckin Thunder.

The enthusiastic crowd witnessed some incredible runs in both the mud bog and mud sling pits. In what was one of the fastest events in the history at the state-of-the-art facility, the Kelly O'Dell Sling Pit for the mud dragsters did not disappoint as it produced multiple track records. When the day was done, three-division track records were broken in spectacular fashion.

In the WhosYourDriver.org X-Cut dragster division Palmer in The Show, set a new track record with a run of 1.990 seconds, breaking a record held by the late Kelly O'Dell that was set back in 2015. Also, in the WhosYourDriver.org X-Cut division, Travis shoemaker in Highroller 4 broke his own X-Cut Injector track record with a run of 2.008 seconds. And in the Victory Lap XX-Paddle Injector dragster division Keith Mitchell in The Magician set a new track record with a run of 2.045 seconds, lowering the record set by Travis Shoemaker in 2019.

Overall, 76 different competitors took turns at the state-of-the-art 200-foot pit for a total of 160 registered passes.

Winners in each class: Collision One Super Stock A – Travis Lucy in High Roller 2.0; Truckin Thunder Super Stock B – Michael Sutphin in High Roller; Atlantic Broadband Modified A – Charlie Wood in Mudweiser; Virginia Is For Racing Lovers Modified B – Charlie Wood in Mudweiser; WhosYourDriver.org Pro Mod A – Charlie Wood in Mudweiser; After Hours Fabrication Pro Mod B – Charlie Wood in Mudweiser; Gary's Transmission Unlimited Bog – Johnathan Bradshaw in Dirty Joker; Northern Neck Chevrolet Unlimited X Tractor & Atkins Propane Obstacle X – Matthew Underwood in Hells Bells; WhosYourDriver.org X Class & Victory Lap XX Class – Paul Palmer in The Show.

Charlie Wood in Mudweiser collected the Atkins Petroleum & Propane "King of the Hill" Double Down Bonus for winning both Modified division and both Pro Mod divisions; he received a $500 bonus for topping both divisions.

Fans and competitors wanting photos or video of the day's events can contact Al Goulder (for photographs) at (804) 586-2208 and Ken Bartlett (for video) at (919) 464-6764 or This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. .

The Pit will host another mud bog on Saturday, October 1, 2021, with the MAVTV to film the event for two Lucas Oil On The Edge programs, with times for airing to be announced at a later date.

The Pit at Virginia Motor Speedway located on U.S. Route 17, eight miles north of Saluda, VA, and 25 miles south of Tappahannock, VA in Jamaica, VA. The Speedway is just a short drive from Richmond, Fredericksburg, Southern Maryland, and the Hampton Roads area.

To learn more about The Pit at Virginia Motor Speedway, fans may call the Speedway office at (804) 758-1VMS or visit the mud bog's website at www.thepitatvms.com.

