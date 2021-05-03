Brett Kressley, Kenny Gilmore and Glenn Strunk Continue To Lead Point Standings at Grandview Tripleheader Mom's Night Featuring Modifieds, Sportsman and 602 Sportsman Set for May 8

The chase for the championships, part of the NASCAR Advance Auto Parts Weekly Series, continues at Grandview Speedway with Brett Kressley continuing to be the leader in the T.P.Trailers Modified division. With two wins and 1131 points Kressley has just a 19 point lead over defending champion Craig Von Dohren who has 1112 but has yet to visit victory lane. Jared Umbenhauer sits third in the standings with 1033 points followed by Jeff Strunk at 977 and Louden Reimert holding 941. Kressley has two wins while Jared Umbenhauer and Danny Bouc each have one win. There have been 43 teams earn points.

In the T.P.Track Equipment Sportsman long time Grandview campaigner Kenny Gilmore sits on top of the standings with 903 counters despite not having visited victory lane. Second is held by Kyle Smith with 848 points. Ryan Beltz is third with 759 followed closely by Brian Hirthler at 714 and Jimmy Leiby with 710. Feature winners include Brian Hirthler with two while Dylan Hoch and Decker Swinehart each have one. There have been 47 teams earn points so far this season

And in the 602 Sportsman Mini-Series Glenn Strunk continues to lead the points with 259 tallies as they move to their second event of the season as part of the Mom's Night Tripleheader that will also feature the Modifieds and Sportsman this Saturday, May 8. First 50 Moms through the main gate will receive a free gift while the oldest and youngest Mom will each get two free passes. Admission for this special night is $18 for adults while youngsters 11 and under are admitted free. Race time is 7:30 p.m.

Racers planning to compete in just the 602 Sportsman Mini-Series do not need a NASCAR license BUT if a racer plans to run in NASCAR Sportsman a NASCAR license is required. One day and day licenses are available.

Just a reminder that racers should be bring their own fuel. American Racer tires are available at the track and on Tuesday or Thursday evenings, 6:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. at 72 Wilt Road just a short distance from the track.

The East Coast USAC Sprint Cars will be part of a tripleheader show on Saturday, May 15th that will also feature the T.P.Trailers Modifieds and T.P.Truck Equipment Sportsman. Adult admission willl be $25 while youngsters 11 and under pay $5.

For information on racing at Grandview check in at www.grandviewspeedway.com, Facebook or telephone 610.754.7688.

Grandview Speedway PR