Coca-Cola Racing Family Driver Daniel Suárez Tours U.S. Coast Guard Cutter Richard Snyder During Virtual Mission 600 Visit

As plans continue to come together for the biggest Memorial Day Weekend salute to the troops at the Coca-Cola 600, Coca-Cola Racing Family driver Daniel Suárez spent time earlier this week visiting with sailors aboard U.S. Coast Guard Cutter Richard Snyder as part of Charlotte Motor Speedway’s virtual Mission 600. Now in its fourth year, the Mission 600 campaign was designed to honor the men and women of the U.S. Armed Forces as a prelude to the 62nd running of the Coca-Cola 600 on Memorial Day Weekend.

While the traditional Mission 600 pairs drivers with regional military bases from across the U.S. Armed Forces, the ongoing pandemic shifted plans to a virtual video teleconference.

During his online exchange, Suárez met commanding officer Lt. Greg Bredariol and his crew for a tour of the 154-foot Fast Response Cutter (FRC), which is based in Atlantic Beach, NC. Sailors highlighted the state-of-the-art ship’s defense system, including a 25mm gun system capable of firing 180 rounds per minute and a 26-foot pursuit boat that is launched from the stern of the FRC. Suárez also toured the ship’s bridge and galley before fielding questions from sailors.

“For someone like me, coming from Mexico and having all these amazing benefits that this country enjoys thanks to you guys – our freedom, our safety – if feels amazing,” Suárez told the sailors after the visit. “If I ever go far into the ocean, I want you guys going with me. I wouldn’t take anyone else.”

Following the tour, Suárez shared some of his training regime that keeps him prepared and focused behind the wheel of his Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet, including putting time in on his iRacing simulator and maintaining a stringent workout and diet routine.

Suárez is the first of four Coca-Cola Racing Family drivers currently scheduled to take part in this year’s Mission 600, with Austin Dillon, Ryan Newman and Joey Logano each scheduled to visit with service men and women in the coming weeks.

“The Coca-Cola 600 has become this amazing event that celebrates what our service men and women do every day to secure our liberties, but we also have this wonderful focus on what Memorial Day really means,” said Greg Walter, executive vice president and general manager at Charlotte Motor Speedway. “Mission 600 really kicks that off for us, and while we’re disappointed we couldn’t be there in person, our resolve remains to shine a light on all that the U.S. Armed Forces do and the sacrifices they make to ensure our freedoms.”

