AMS opening grandstands to full capacity for July NASCAR weekend

Atlanta Motor Speedway is opening its grandstands to full capacity for the July 10-11 Quaker State 400 Presented by Walmart NASCAR weekend.

NASCAR’s first July race at AMS in 47 years will also be the first race at AMS to host an expansive grandstand audience since the start of the pandemic.

“As we’ve seen millions across Georgia and the Southeast get vaccinated, public health restrictions have eased and that gives us the green flag to take a big step towards welcoming more people to enjoy race weekend,” said AMS Executive Vice President and General Manager Brandon Hutchison. “Needless to say, we can’t wait to have thousands of fans join us for some thrilling NASCAR action this summer.”

As AMS opens its gates to a larger crowd, the facility will continue utilizing health and safety protocols for fans attending the event, such as expanded access to hand-washing and hand-sanitizing stations, as well as cashless payments, mobile ticketing, and the clear bag policy to limit contact between fans and staff.

In addition, AMS will follow state and local health recommendations when determined for July regarding mask and social distancing protocols.

The NASCAR Cup Series and the NASCAR Xfinity Series will each compete on Atlanta Motor Speedway’s high banks for the second time in 2021 during the July weekend. The rising stars of the NASCAR Xfinity Series race on Saturday, July 10, in the Georgia 250 and stars like Georgia’s own Chase Elliott, Kevin Harvick, Bubba Wallace, and March winner Ryan Blaney will race for glory in the Quaker State 400 Presented by Walmart on Sunday, July 11.

To find more information and purchase tickets for the July 10-11 Quaker State 400 Presented by Walmart weekend, visit www.AtlantaMotorSpeedway.com.

AMS PR