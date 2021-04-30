Nashville Fairgrounds Speedway Names Title Sponsor For Upcoming Race Event

Nashville Fairgrounds Speedway and motorsports promotion company Track Enterprises are proud to announce Crosley Brands’ continued support for Nashville Fairgrounds Speedway. Crosley Record Pressing will be the title sponsor for the May 8th ARCA Menards Series East race at Nashville Fairgrounds Speedway.

For over 30 years, Crosley Brands has been a leader in the nostalgic electronics category. From their beginning in the premium incentive industry, they went on to develop their own exclusive product lines and build solid relationships with some of the most well-known catalogers and retailers in the business. Today, you may know them for having built a solid reputation with their exclusive brands such as Crosley Radio and Crosley Furniture.

“We are excited to be part of a great event at Fairgrounds Speedway, right in the heart of the music city. We’ve had a strong relationship with ARCA and Track Enterprises for a number of years,” said Bo LeMastus CEO of Crosley Brands

The Crosley Record Pressing 200 presented by Action 24/7 will feature some of the brightest young stars of the racing circuit. The May 8th event will also feature the North/South Super Late Model Challenge 100 tri-sanctioned race by the ARCA/CRA Super Series, Southern Super Series and CARS Super Late Model Tour. The JEGS/CRA All-Stars Tour and Nashville Fairgrounds Speedway Pro Late Models will also be in action with a 100-lap feature.

Over 400 laps of racing will be heading to the music city with what sure will be edge of your seat action. The ARCA Menards Series East has had an exciting season so far with a three-wide finish at New Smyrna Speedway. Sammy Smith and Taylor Gray left the event with some bad blood after a bump from Smith pushed Gray onto the high side allowing Mexico racer Max Gutiérrez to get down low and take the win. Smith got redemption at the next series race at Five Flags Speedway where he led most of the laps for the race and grabbed the win.

“After a strong opening night event earlier this month, fans should be in for a real treat at the May 8th special. We appreciate Bo LeMastus and everyone at Crosley for helping make this event possible,” said Track Enterprises promoter Bob Sargent.

Get your tickets today at nashvillefairgroundsspeedway.racing or by calling the Speedway Box Office at 615-254-1986. The Crosley Record Pressing 200 presented by Action 24/7 adult tickets are $25 in advance or $30 at the gate. Senior citizens and military personnel can get advance tickets for $22 and $27 on the day of the race. Also, child tickets are just $10. Camping is available for the race and more information can be found by calling the Fairgrounds Office at (615)862-8980.

Fairground Speedway PR