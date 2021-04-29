Cowtown Pit Stop Challenge Cancelled

Inclement weather forecast for April 30 has forced the cancellation of the Cowtown Pit Stop Challenge scheduled for 12 p.m. in downtown Fort Worth.

The event was scheduled to pit Team Penske's Josef Newgarden and Will Power against Chip Ganassi Racing's Tony Kanaan and Alex Palou. Team Penske's Simon Pagenaud took top honors in 2019 against now former Ganassi driver Felix Rosenqvist.

Those teams and the rest of the 2021 NTT INDYCAR SERIES field are still set for a doubleheader weekend of 220 mph action on the 1.5-mile high-banked oval at Texas Motor Speedway.

Tickets for the May 1 Genesys 300 and May 2 XPEL 375 start as low as $25 for adults and $10 for kids 12 and under. Click HERE for more information.

The Genesys 300 will air live May 1 on NBCSN, INDYCAR Radio and 95.9 The Ranch beginning at 6 p.m. CT. The XPEL 375 will air live May 2 on NBCSN, INDYCAR Radio and 95.9 The Ranch beginning at 4 p.m. CT.

