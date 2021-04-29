Second Night Of Macon IL Speedway Racing To Feature 7 Classes

Macon Speedway officials are preparing for a busy night of action, Saturday, May 1st, with seven divisions racing. Off track, fans will enjoy $1 off a concession favorite, walking tacos, and kids will be treated to CEFCU Kids Club activities.

Jose Parga, of New Berlin, IL, leads the field of Decatur Building Trades Pro Late Models into Saturday night’s event. Parga has claimed wins at a number of tracks early this season, including the Macon Speedway opener two weeks ago. Teammate Dakota Ewing is second in points, while Jake Little, Cody Maguire, and Colby Sheppard round out the top five.

Many time Macon Speedway track champion, Tommy Sheppard, Jr., picked up where he left off last season, winning on opening night in the BillingsleyRewards.com Modified division. Guy Taylor comes into week #2 second in points, while Alan Crowder, Chad Evans, and Jarrett Stryker finish off the top five.

In the DIRTcar Pro Mods, Fairview Heights, IL driver Ryan Hamilton leads the standings after his $1k win on opening night. The teenage driver is followed by last year’s champion, Billy Knebel, Kyle Helmick, Kevin Crowder, and Nick Justice.

The Weddle Performance Engines Sportsman are back on schedule for this Saturday night as well. Jeremy Nichols, of Lovington, IL, won the Sportsman feature in his Street Stock on April 17 with Dennis Vander Meersch, Scott Landers, Jim Farley, III, and Rick Roedel in the top five.

In addition to his Sportsman point lead, Nichols also leads the Archers Alley Street Stock division standings, as he went two-for-two on opening night. Fellow Street Stock star, Terry Reed, is second in points with Guy Taylor, Darrell Dick, and Nick Macklin completing the top five.

Allan Harris won the DIRTcar Hornet feature on opening night at the track, giving the Chatham, IL driver the point lead coming into week two. Billy Mason, Shelby Beiler, Cook Crawford, and Bill Basso are in the top five.

Making their 2021 debut at the track will be the Micros By Bailey Chassis. In the two test and tune events at the speedway, the Micros had the biggest turnouts with drivers getting ready for the new season. This week’s event will be a great tuneup for the POWRi Midget and Micro special next Saturday night.

Pit gates open Saturday at 4:00, grandstands at 5:00, hotlaps begin at 6:00, and racing will take the green at 7:00. Grandstand admission is $15, while kids 11 and under are free.

Macon Speedway PR