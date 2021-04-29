Lincoln IL Speedway Set To Host Big Ten Street Stock Opener Friday

This Friday night April 30, Lincoln Speedway, located at the Logan County Fairgrounds in Lincoln, IL will be hosting a five-division race program featuring the season opener for the Midwest Big Ten Street Stock Series. Fans in attendance will also enjoy great eats and adult beverages on Dollar Dog and $2 Beer night.

The Midwest Big Ten Street Stock Series event will be the first of the 2021 season for the tour. After losing the 2020 season due to the pandemic, the series was brought back this year with a ten-race schedule for Street Stocks in addition to schedules for Pro Late Models and Super Late Models. Big Ten Street Stock features pay at least $500 to win, based on at least 16 cars.

The popular series will be entering its seventh season of racing at tracks like Lincoln Speedway, Macon Speedway, Jacksonville Speedway, and Taylorville Speedway. Previous champions include Terry Reed and Jeremy Nichols. Reed, of Cerro Gordo, IL, claimed championships in 2014, 2015, and 2019, while Nichols, of Lovington, IL, has claimed championships in 2016, 2017, and 2018.

The DIRTcar Pro Late Models will be back this Friday night after having an outstanding turnout two weeks ago. That event, which was also a Big Ten race, saw Jose Parga claim the victory over teammate Dakota Ewing. Jake Little, Roben Huffman, and Braden Johnson completed the top five at the April 16th event.

Over the first two events of the season, 27 different DIRTcar Modified competitors have raced at Lincoln Speedway. Ray Bollinger claimed the win at the April 9th opener while fellow standout driver, Allen Weisser, won on April 16th. Tommy Sheppard, Jr., Brandon Roberts, and Brandon Bollinger have been knocking on the door of their first wins of the season and will be ones to watch Friday night.

The Simplot DII Midgets had an exciting show two weeks ago, as Springfield, IL driver, Chase McDermand took the Simplot Front Row Challenge to start at the back of the feature. McDermand made it all the way through the field to finish second, just missing the $300 bonus money. Peoria, IL driver Mark McMahill won the race, carrying over momentum from his championship 2020 season. The Simplot Front Row Challenge bonus money will be $400 on Friday night.

The DIRTcar Hornets have had two outstanding races at Lincoln Speedway, going into week three. Kenny Butterfield, of Kingston Mines, IL, and Erik Vanapeldoorn, of Clinton, IL, are tied for the championship lead, each claiming one feature win. Jay Mariuzza, Allan Harris, and Mike Foster are others that have been just outside of victory lane looking in.

In addition to five exciting racing divisions, fans will be treated to $1 hot dogs and $2 beers, while supplies last. The Taft Concession Stand and El Zarape Taco Truck will also be on hand.

Pits will open Friday at 4:00, grandstands at 5:00, hotlaps at 6:00, and racing at 7:00. Grandstand admission is $15, while kids 11 and under are free. Tickets will be available at the gate on raceday.

