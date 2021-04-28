All American Speedway Continues 2021 Season This Saturday With Rieibes Auto Parts Trailer Bash

The return of the Riebes Auto Parts Trailer Bash is part of a busy slate of NASCAR Advance Auto Parts Weekly Series racing this Saturday at Roseville’s All American Speedway. The organized chaos of the Trailer Bash sees drivers battling for a $1,000 prize. Advanced tickets are available online at www.AllAmericanSpeedway.com with state, local, and CDC guidelines enforced at the event.



NASCAR Berco Redwood Late Models, Jaws Gear & Axle Modifieds, Riebes Auto Parts Super Stocks in twin 25-lap main events, F4s, Mini Cup/Bandos, and BMR Drivers Academy are also scheduled. Berco, Jaws Gear & Axle, and Riebes Auto Parts will provide healthy cash bonuses in their respective divisions throughout the 2021 season, with drivers required to run sponsor stickers to be eligible.



Masks are required for attendees and all attendees must have a ticket selected in advance online. Tickets will be priced at $20.00 for all attendees except children five and under who are free. Parking is controlled by @the Grounds and race fans will park at the main entrance lot off Junction Blvd. Grandstands open at 5pm with heat racing action at 5:15pm Opening ceremonies are at 6pm with features to follow.



The Riebes Auto Parts Trailer Bash features stock cars towing cleaned out travel trailers and boats. The goal is to both finish the 15-lap race in first but only keep your trailer intact. Any car that loses its trailer is eliminated from contention. Contact may only be made between cars and trailers with no car-to-car contact allowed. Sign up and rules information is available online for drivers interested in joining the mayhem.



Round three of the NASCAR Berco Redwood Late Model division sees drivers jockeying for the track championship along with the California state title, the lucrative $15,000 to win regional title, and the national championship. Aidan Daniels and John Moore split the opening night’s competition. 2020 champion Cole Moore of Granite Bay returns to the division this weekend with a 40-lap feature scheduled.



Eric Price, Jr. leads the NASCAR Jaws Gear & Axle Modified standings on the strength of a pair of wins. Loomis’ Josh Blackwood is the other main event winner so far in 2021.



Riebes Auto Parts Super Stocks will hold twin 25-lap features as defending champion Andrew Peeler and Roseville’s Josh Whitfield look to add to their victories earlier in the season. Defending F4 champion Ray Molina is still winless on the season, chasing two-time winner Stephen Crook of Reno, Nevada in the championship. Similarly in the Mini Cup/Bando division, the 2020 champion Bella Thomsen is searching for her first triumph of the year and trails Auburn’s Colton Nelson by four points in the standings.



The BMR Drivers Academy – a NASCAR Driver Development program – is also scheduled for a 35-lap event. Academy cars share the same chassis components and engines as the ARCA Menards Series West which visits Roseville every October.



Additional information on fan attendance is available at www.AllAmericanSpeedway.com Competitors will participate in practice activities on Friday before racing on Saturday. Pit gates open at 11am with practices beginning at 1:15pm. Qualifying takes place at 3:15pm before grandstands open at 5pm. Heat races will be at 5:15pm with opening ceremonies at 6pm. Competitors will be limited to the competitor seating areas in turn two for distancing and safety from the general public in the grandstands. Fans who are unable to secure one of the limited tickets can also purchase a Pay Per View subscription at www.AllAmericanSpeedway.TV



All American Speedway wants to thank @the Grounds for their support along with partners such as Roseville Toyota, Berco Redwood, Riebes Auto Parts, Jaws Gear & Axle, JM Environmental, Sinister Diesel, and A-All Mini Storage for making this season possible. Companies interested in supporting these events can contact All American Speedway at (916) 786-2025. Without competitor support and local community partners, these events would not take place.

AAS PR