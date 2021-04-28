Formula E, FIA and ACM reveal new track layout for Monaco E-Prix

Formula E, the FIA and the Automobile Club de Monaco (ACM) have today revealed a new track layout to be used for the 2021 Monaco E-Prix, on May 8.

The 19-turn, 3.32km Formula E track will see the all-electric cars go up the hill after the first turn at Sainte Dévote and complete a new section for Formula E, including famous corners around Casino Square, Mirabeau, the Grand Hotel Hairpin and Portier.

The LED lights on the halo will also illuminate as the cars make their way through the famous Monaco tunnel for the first time in ABB FIA Formula E World Championship history.

Increases in car performance and range made throughout the Gen2 era has enabled Formula E to return to the Monaco E-Prix using a longer circuit layout.

Former champions Sébastien Buemi (Nissan e.dams) and Jean-Éric Vergne (DS TECHEETAH) have both collected the winner’s trophy from HSH Prince Albert II of Monaco, with Buemi being the most successful driver around the streets of Monaco in the ABB FIA Formula E World Championship with two E-Prix victories.

This year’s edition will be the fourth running of the Formula E event in Monaco, with the event continuing to be included on the calendar on a biennial basis.

The FIA homologated track will consist of different kerb placement at Sainte Dévote, exactly as its inception in 1929, and a change in the chicane layout at T11 on the harbour front on the exit of the tunnel.

Round 7 of the 2020/21 ABB FIA Formula E World Championship - the Monaco E-Prix - will take place on May 8 at 16:00 local time (15:00 BST).