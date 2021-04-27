Berco Redwood Becomes Presenting Sponsor for All American Speedway Late Models

All American Speedway’s NASCAR Late Model program has become the Berco Redwood Late Models in an agreement with the Sacramento area lumber retailer. Berco will also present the ARCA Menards Series West race on October 9 with the “NAPA AUTO CARE 150 presented by Berco Redwood”, one of the largest single-day sporting events in Placer County.

Late Model competitors will be required to run the Berco visor sticker on either the windshield or rear window to be eligible for additional prizes. Berco will provide a $250 hard charger award in each feature event along with cash bonuses of $125 for first, $75 for fifth, and $50 for tenth on top of the regular purse awards.

The Berco Redwood Late Models compete in the NASCAR Advance Auto Parts Weekly Series, competing for the track, state, regional, and national titles and cash points funds in 2021. The new regional championship pays $15,000 to the champion.

Remaining scheduled races for the Berco Redwood Late Models include May 1 for a 40-lap contest along with twin feature events on May 15, June 12, July 10, July 24, August 28, September 11, and October 9. A competitor’s lowest points score will be dropped at the end of the year when determining the track champion.

All American Speedway presented by Roseville Toyota continues its 2021 season with fans in the grandstands this weekend with the Riebes Auto Parts Trailer Bash plus a full slate of NASCAR weekly series excitement. Tickets are on sale now at www.AllAmericanSpeedway.com All fans in attendance must purchase a ticket in advance. Local, state, and CDC guidelines will be followed.

Tickets will be priced at $20.00 for all attendees except children five and under who are free. Parking is controlled by @the Grounds and race fans will park at the main entrance lot off Junction Blvd. Grandstands open at 5pm with heat racing action at 5:15pm Opening ceremonies are at 6pm with features to follow.

Fans who are unable to secure one of the limited tickets can also purchase a Pay Per View subscription at www.AllAmericanSpeedway.TV

All American Speedway wants to thank @the Grounds for their support along with partners such as Roseville Toyota, Berco Redwood, Riebes Auto Parts, Jaws Gear & Axle, JM Environmental, Sinister Diesel, and A-All Mini Storage for making this season possible. Companies interested in supporting these events can contact All American Speedway at (916) 786-2025. Without competitor support and local community partners, these events would not take place.

AAS PR