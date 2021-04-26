Five-Time Indianapolis 500 Starter B. Whittington Dies at 71

Five-time Indianapolis 500 starter Bill Whittington died in a private plane crash April 23 in Arizona. He was 71.

Whittington’s first four starts at Indianapolis, from 1980 through 1983, came with his family-owned team. But his best career result came in his final start, in 1985, when he placed 14th in the No. 12 Arciero Wines March/Cosworth owned by Frank Arciero.

Texas native Whittington’s best career “500” start came in 1982, when he qualified sixth in the No. 94 Whittington/Warner W. Hogdon March/Cosworth. That year also was significant because it marked the only time in the history of “The Greatest Spectacle in Racing” that three brothers started in the same race, with brothers Don and Dale also in the field of 33 drivers.

Bill Whittington’s best career finish in limited CART starts from 1980-85 was fifth in 1985 at Mid-Ohio for Arciero Racing.

Whittington found more success in global and North American sports car racing.

He and his brother Don teamed with Klaus Ludwig to win the 1979 24 Hours of Le Mans in a Porsche 935 K3 fielded by Porsche Kremer Racing. Bill Whittington also finished second in the IMSA GT standings behind friend and Blue Thunder Racing teammate Randy Lanier in 1984, and his eight-year IMSA career ended with 14 victories.

IMS PR