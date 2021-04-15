Macon IL Speedway Set For 76th Season Opener This Saturday Night

One week later than originally scheduled, Macon Speedway is set to open the doors on a new season for the 76th time, this coming Saturday, April 17th. The fastest 1/5-mile dirt track in the world will have an action-packed evening, featuring six different classes of race cars plus CEFCU Kids Club, Spectator Drags, concession specials, and a $1,000 to win Pro Mod race.

The DIRTcar Pro Mods will be competing in their biggest event of the year, running for a $1,000 top prize. The division had a big race at Lincoln Speedway last weekend, which ran extremely clean and saw Macon Speedway regular, Kevin Crowder, claim the win.

Kids 11 and under will be treated to the first edition of CEFCU Kids Club, which was also rolled over from last week. Those who sign up for the club, will receive the new 2021 edition of the CEFCU Kids Club t-shirt. There is no cost to enroll but child must be in attendance.

At intermission, the first Spectator Drag event of the season will be held. Spectator drags are an event where fans can take their street legal vehicle on track, compete in a one lap race against one other fan, and move onto the next round if they win. To enter the event at no cost to compete, call the office at 217-764-3000. Overall winner will receive a trophy and only the first 8 entries will be accepted.

All fans should come to the track hungry and thirsty, as Saturday is also $1 dog/$2 beer night. Hot dogs will be sold for $1 each, while the adult refreshment stands will be selling beer for $2 per can.

Divisions on track will be the Decatur Building Trades Pro Late Models, BillingsleyRewards.com Modifieds, DIRTcar Pro Mods, DIRTcar Sportsman, Archers Alley Street Stocks, and DIRTcar Hornets.

Pits open Saturday at 3:00, which is an hour earlier than normal to help allow for opening night paperwork to get filled out. At 5:00, the grandstand gates will swing open, while hotlaps begin on track at 6:00. Racing will begin at its normal time at 7:00.

Grandstand admission will be $15 for adults and free for kids 11 and under.

For more information on the event or to view the full season schedule, visit www.maconracing.com.

Macon Speedway PR