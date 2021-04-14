Lincoln IL Speedway Ready For Second Night Of Action Friday April 16

After an outstanding season opener last Friday night, Lincoln Speedway is set to do it once again this Friday, April 16 as five divisions are ready to go. Headlining the evening will be the 305 Sprint Cars and Midwest Big Ten Pro Late Models.

The Winged 305 Sprint Cars will be racing for the first of three appearances this season at the semi banked dirt ¼-mile oval. In the three appearances last season, the drivers put on exciting shows with Weldon, IL’s Garrett Duff, Lincoln, IL’s Max Pozsgai, and Greenwood, IN’s Bradley Galedrige claiming the wins. Jeff Wilke, Tyler Duff, Ben Wagoner, and Jeff Tuxhorn are others who had strong runs one year ago.

The DIRTcar Pro Late Models will be making their first appearance in 2021 at the track. The opening race will be a special one for the talented drivers, as it’s also the opening night for the Midwest Big Ten Pro Late Model Series. The event will pay $600 to win and $100 to start in addition to DIRTcar national points, track points, and Big 10 points. At the end of the 10 race Big 10 schedule, special trophies and a point fund are distributed to the top finishers.

The DIRTcar Modifieds are back this week for their second night of action. Opening night, last Friday, saw over 20 cars take the green flag in a star studded field. Ray Bollinger, from Kewanee, IL, leads the track standings after claiming last week’s win. Rick Conoyer, Tommy Sheppard, Jr., Brandon Roberts, and Chris Morefield are top five point contenders after one night. Perennial favorites, Austin and Brian Lynn, had bad luck on opening night and will be looking to make up a lot of ground Friday.

The DII Midgets are back for another season of racing at the track with a new title sponsor, Simplot Grower Solutions. Last year saw a new champion atop the points, Mark McMahill from Peoria, IL. Teenage driver, Will Armitage, was second in points, while yearly favorite, Andy Baugh, Tyler Roth, and Kelli Harter took top five positions in points. Friday’s race will be the season opener for the Simplot DII Midget class.

Much like the Modifieds, the Hornets already have one race under their belts and it was a thriller. The battle at the front last week was worth the price of admission. Kingston Mines, IL driver, Kenneth Butterfield leads the points going into week #2, while Erik Vanepeldoorn is second. Vanapeldoorn had a strong run but ended the night with a disastrous barrel roll following the checkered flag. Josh Star, Jay Mariuzza, and Michael McKay round out the top five in points.

Pit gates open Friday at 4:00 PM, grandstands at 5:00, hotlaps begin at 6:00, and racing will take the green at 7:00. Grandstand admission is $15 for adults and free for kids 11 and under.

