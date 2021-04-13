Kwik Trip Named Presenting Sponsor for NASCAR Cup Series Race At Road America July 4th

Kwik Trip, a La-Crosse, Wisconsin-based convenience store chain, has agreed to become the presenting sponsor of the NASCAR Cup Series race at Road America on the Fourth of July. This year’s race will be known as the Road America 250 presented by Kwik Trip.The green flag will fly on the event at approximately 1:30 pm CST, and the race will be aired LIVE on NBC.

“The opportunity to partner with a NASCAR Cup Series race at Road America on Independence Day is a thrill as race fans across Wisconsin and the Midwest flock to Elkhart Lake for this premier event. NASCAR fans are some of the most enthusiastic in all of sports… we look forward to sharing in the excitement of race weekend, July 1-4,” said Mark Meisner, Kwik Trip’s Director of Marketing and Advertising.

Kwik Trip is a family-owned company and home to more than 30,000 co-workers. If you’ve been in Wisconsin, Minnesota, or Iowa recently, there’s a good chance they’ve seen you at one of their 700+ stores.

“Kwik Trip is a tremendous fit for Road America,” said Mike Kertscher, Road America’s President and General Manager. “They are an incredible brand, dedicated to the communities they serve. We feel that Kwik Trip will incorporate itself very well in the racing community through this partnership, and we are very excited to have them on board in such a prestigious capacity.”

The multi-year partnership between Road America and Kwik Trip also includes several shared multi-state marketing and promotional initiatives designed to help both entities increase brand awareness and promote their products throughout the Midwest and the racing community.

Race day will feature NASCAR Cup incredible wheel-to-wheel racing when the green flag drops for the Road America 250 presented by Kwik Trip. The NASCAR Cup Series features thrilling door-to-door and wheel-to-wheel action through stage racing, which ensures more highlight-reel moments during a race, increases the sense of urgency, and emphasizes aggressive racing strategy. Fans will have the opportunity to watch NASCAR’s future stars such as Cole Custer, Tyler Reddick, Christopher Bell, and Erik Jones battle it out with superstars such as Kyle Busch, Martin Truex Jr., and 2020 NASCAR Cup Series Champion, Chase Elliott, on the storied 4-mile, 14-turn road circuit.

The NASCAR Cup Series will be joined by the NASCAR XFINITY Series Henry 180 on July 3rd and the Trans Am Series once again as the series will host two 100-mile races during the weekend.

Tickets are now available, and fans are welcome. Additional event details, ticket pricing, and camping information can be found at www.roadamerica.com or by calling 800-365-7223. Anyone 16-years-old and under is FREE with a paying adult at the gate.

Road America PR