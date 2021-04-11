Cory Brown Becomes Latest Western Midget Racing Winner

Peoria, Arizona’s Cory Brown enjoyed some home cooking by defending the Copper State en route to the Western Midget Racing victory on Saturday night at Adobe Mountain Speedway in Glendale. Brown piloted his #29 BOSS Chassis to victory at the 1/5th mile dirt oval. He becomes the third different winner at the venue for the WMR presented by Masters Design and Construction.

Megan Moorhead won the heat race before Brown won the feature. Greg Jewett, Kyle Klein, and Darren Brent rounded out the top-five.

Western Midget Racing continues its championship trail on Friday April 16 at Ocean Speedway in Watsonville, Calif.

Western Midget Racing is presented by: Masters Design and Construction, Rockwell Security, Rams Racing, Hoosier Racing Tire, Extreme Mufflers, FTK, King Racing Products, and BR Motorsports.

April 10, 2021 - Adobe Mountain Speedway (Glendale, Ariz.) Results

HEAT 1 (8 laps) – 1. 17 Megan Moorhead

FEATURE (20 laps) - 1. 29 Cory Brown [2]; 2. 17 Megan Moorhead [1]; 3. 74 Greg Jewett [4]; 4. 5 Kyle Klein [5]; 5. 99 Darren Brent [3]

NEXT RACE: April 16 Ocean Speedway (Watsonville, Calif.)

