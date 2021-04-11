Final Day Of Racing At World Of Outlaws Bristol Bash Postponed to Sunday At Bristol Motor Speedway

Saturday’s scheduled racing in the World of Outlaws Bristol Bash has been postponed to Sunday at Bristol Motor Speedway due to persistent weather in the Northeast Tennessee area.



Sunday’s race schedule will begin at 1 p.m. with hot laps for both the World of Outlaws Morton Buildings Late Models and the DIRTcar UMP Modifieds. Opening ceremonies will follow the hot laps to set the stage for four 8-lap heat races in the Late Model division.



Two feature races will follow, including a 20-lap DIRTcar UMP Modified race that pays $10,000 to the winner and a 50-lap World of Outlaws Morton Buildings Late Model race that pays $25,000 to the winner.



Parking lots will open at 10 a.m. and ticket booths and spectator gates at Gates 1, 13 and 15 will open at noon. Tickets are still available for $45 for adults and $10 for children 12 and under.



All Saturday tickets and parking passes will be honored on Sunday.

BMS PR